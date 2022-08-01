Ukraine is waging a ‘deep war’ to weaken Russian forces

A Russian train carrying troops and equipment to reinforce positions in southern Ukraine was blown up by American precision-guided missiles over the weekend, killing dozens of soldiers and destroying scores of railroad cars. support their claim.
At the same time, Russia has sought to renew its unsuccessful offensive efforts in eastern Ukraine, once again covering the front with overwhelming artillery fire in an attempt to redeploy ground forces to advance.
On several fronts, the Ukrainian and Russian military tried to dictate how and where to fight. Much depends on which army succeeds in this.
For the Ukrainians, this means attacking the Russians where they are weakest, on both the eastern and southern fronts, using some of the same tactics they used in the early months of the war to push the Russians out of Kyiv and other cities and towns. points in the south. to North.
For the Russians, this means the use of brute force, which has devastated many cities now under their control.
As more Western long-range weapons enter the country, Ukraine is gaining more opportunities to wage what military analysts call a “deep war”, attacking Russian command and control centers, hitting key supply routes, trying to isolate Russian forces in cauldrons, and recruiting Ukrainian partisans behind enemy lines in the south to help strike Russian positions and carry out sabotage.
The train attack over the weekend was the latest in a series of strikes that disrupted Russia’s logistical efforts and caused severe damage.
“According to intelligence, all the drivers and engineers of the Russian Railways company who transported military cargo from Crimea to the Kherson region have died,” Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said on Monday morning.
Although his specific claims are not subject to independent verification, video footage of the explosion and satellite imagery of the aftermath suggest that Ukrainians targeted a Russian train on one of two main rail lines running from Crimea to southern Ukraine.
The Ukrainian military said on Monday it had destroyed at least 15 ammunition depots in southern Ukraine alone in recent weeks, with many of the strikes caught on video, forcing the Russians to use surface-to-air missiles to hit ground targets. The Pentagon said last week that Ukraine was using Western weapons to increasingly destructive effect.
The Ukrainians are very efficient at finding and destroying Russian command and control centers and also destroying a large amount of Russian equipment. This was announced on Friday by senior officials of the US Department of Defense..
But the Russians have shown that they can still cause massive death and destruction with a vast arsenal at their disposal.
The use of overwhelming force has been at the heart of Russian military doctrine since Soviet times. The advance of their troops this spring in the eastern part of the Lugansk region came only after Russian artillery effectively reduced the cities to rubble.
“Their tactics remain practically the same as during the hostilities in the Luhansk region,” Serhiy Gaidai, head of the Luhansk regional military department, said on Monday.
He said the Russians are making daily attempts to launch an offensive against the town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, but so far have not been able to break through Ukraine’s main defense lines.
Russian forces in the east, as well as in parts of the south, were also amassing troops to try to advance along several offensive lines, the Ukrainian military command said. Although Western military analysts say it is unlikely that Russia will be able to capture large new territories, the Ukrainians will have to react, which will affect how quickly they can launch a counteroffensive in southern Ukraine.
The Ukrainian government is expressing growing confidence that as long as the West continues to supply the weapons it needs, Ukraine can win the war. But Kyiv must also convince a war-weary public and Western allies to be patient.