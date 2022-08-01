Ukraine is waging a ‘deep war’ to weaken Russian forces

A Russian train carrying troops and equipment to reinforce positions in southern Ukraine was blown up by American precision-guided missiles over the weekend, killing dozens of soldiers and destroying scores of railroad cars. support their claim.

At the same time, Russia has sought to renew its unsuccessful offensive efforts in eastern Ukraine, once again covering the front with overwhelming artillery fire in an attempt to redeploy ground forces to advance.

On several fronts, the Ukrainian and Russian military tried to dictate how and where to fight. Much depends on which army succeeds in this.