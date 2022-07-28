Ukraine is hunting for “combat trophies”

KYIV. When young eco-activist Igor Sumlenny arrived at the site of the recent rocket attack, the wreckage barely stopped smoking.

The police guarded the street. The people who lived in the destroyed apartment building stared at him in disbelief, some crossed themselves next to him. He started poking around.

And then, bam! His eyes lit up. Right in front of him, on the sidewalk, lay exactly what he was looking for: a mutilated piece of shrapnel, a fragment of a real Russian cruise missile that had crashed into a building.