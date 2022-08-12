Ukraine, international officials deny ‘alarming’ military activity near nuclear plant: Updates

A Ukrainian official on Friday condemned Russian control of Europe’s largest nuclear plant as the UN nuclear chief warned that military activity near the plant was “very worrying”.

Russian troops seized the Zaporizhia plant in southern Ukraine, one of the world’s 10 largest nuclear plants, shortly after invading the country in February. Before the war, the plant accounted for almost half of the electricity generated by nuclear power in Ukraine.

Interior Minister of Ukraine Denis Monastyrskyi said in a Facebook post Translated by CNN that “there is no adequate control over operations in the plant.”

Monastyrsky said Ukrainian experts working at the plant were not always allowed in the areas they were supposed to be. He said the Ukrainian government had appealed to the International Atomic Energy Agency to ensure proper control of the plant, adding that his office was “preparing for any eventuality.”

UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi said the two countries needed to immediately allow nuclear experts to assess the damage to the plant and assess its safety and security.

The situation there is “deteriorating very rapidly,” he said. At least one nuclear reactor was forced to shut down last week when shelling and explosions knocked out an electrical power transformer and two backup transformers at the plant.

Latest Developments:

►A Russian court placed journalist Marina Ovsyannikova under house arrest for nearly two months as she faces charges of spreading false information about the country’s armed forces that could result in a 10-year prison sentence. Ovsyanikova is criticizing the war in Ukraine and He was arrested on Wednesday After holding a sign in which she called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “killer”.

►Burial was done on Thursday 11 more unidentified bodies have been found in Bucha, a town near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Bucha saw hundreds of people killed under Russian occupation at the start of the war.

►In his nightly addressUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged government officials to stop publicly releasing details about military tactics, calling it “frankly irresponsible”.

► The invasion of Ukraine has set Russia’s economy back four years in the first quarter as international sanctions, trade disruptions and stagnant consumer spending set the country for its longest recession on record, According to a Bloomberg analysis.

UN transport ship to bring Ukrainian grain to Africa

The UN’s first grain transport ship will soon leave Ukraine for Africa amid rising food prices and a growing global food crisis, officials announced.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil. But the war has devastated many poor countries that depend on grain supplies from Europe’s breadbasket.

European Council President Charles Michel announced on Friday that the first transport of the UN’s World Food Program is ready to set sail, carrying more than 23,000 metric tons of grain from Ethiopia to Djibouti to African countries.

