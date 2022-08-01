Ukraine has finally shipped grain. It will take much more to slow global hunger.

NAIROBI, Kenya. In Afghanistan, starving children flock to hospitals. In the Horn of Africa, villagers roam the dusty wastelands all day to escape drought-induced famine. In cities from Syria to Central America, families go to bed hungry.
On Monday, a grain ship leaving the Ukrainian port of Odessa for the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February also carried hope that it could stem the global wave of hunger. Ukraine’s overflowing warehouses store 20 million tons of grain — trillions of calories remain trapped until Turkey and the UN struck a diplomatic deal last month. It is expected that another 16 grain carriers will set off in the coming days to sail in the mined waters of the Black Sea.
But experts say a resumption of Ukrainian grain exports is unlikely to help deal with the global food crisis, which UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned could last for years.
The scale of the crisis caused by wars, the economic devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and extreme weather conditions, often exacerbated by climate change, is so vast that no step forward is a panacea.
About 50 million people in 45 countries are teetering on the brink of starvation. according to United Nations World Food Programme. In the 20 most affected countries, the situation is likely to deteriorate significantly by the end of the summer, he said.
This suffering is the extreme end of an expanding spectrum of hunger. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations recently estimated that 828 million people worldwide were undernourished last year – one tenth of the world’s population. This is the highest figure in recent decades.
As for Ukrainian grain, experts say it’s unclear how much will be delivered to starving people in places like the Horn of Africa, where a four-year drought has left 18 million people in severe famine, or Afghanistan, where more than half the population doesn’t eat enough.
Just ask Saad Ahmed.
Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan a year ago, causing an economic collapse, Mr. Ahmed said, life has become a grueling struggle for survival. He didn’t pay rent for five months. He recently sold a carpet to buy food for his six children.
And as he lined up for food aid with hundreds of others in the once-affluent district of the capital, Kabul, Mr. Ahmed said he couldn’t even turn to his relatives, a common insurance among Afghans.
“They didn’t have anything left either,” he said. “How can I ask them for help?”
Emergency funding is far behind. In Yemen, where 60 percent of the population depends on food aid, aid workers have cut rations to force them to move on.
“This is the only country I have worked in where you take food from the hungry to feed the hungry,” said Richard Ragan, director of the World Food Program in Yemen. “You have to make this choice because you don’t have the resources.”
Not so long ago, the world was on track to eliminate hunger.
Between 2005 and 2014, the number of undernourished people fell by almost 30 percent from 806 million to 572 million, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization. The ambitious goal of ending world hunger by 2030, adopted at the summit in 2015, seemed achievable.
But most of that income has come from China and India, where the boom has lifted tens of millions of people out of poverty. In Africa, where 20 percent of the population is hungry, progress has been extremely slow. The hunger indicator remained unchanged for several years until it jumped up in 2019.
The main causes were wars and extreme weather events: a series of conflicts in Africa and the Middle East, as well as cyclones, droughts and other natural disasters that hit a number of vulnerable countries, mainly near the equator.
Then the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020, destroying livelihoods and causing food prices to skyrocket. For Blanca Lidia Garrido Lopez, this meant cutting back on her family’s diet.
A single mother of six, Ms Garrido lives in Guatemala, one of the most unequal countries in Latin America, where she makes a living cleaning houses. As the pandemic progressed, she said in a phone interview, her income collapsed as her clients got sick or canceled appointments.
Ms. Garrido stopped feeding her children meat or chicken between the ages of 3 and 18. Even eggs and beans have become luxury items. “I live day by day,” she said.
When the number of hungry people surpassed 800 million last year, according to the UN, some said 15 years of progress had been reversed. (Though the proportion of hungry people in the world has fallen from 12 percent to 10 percent as a result of population growth.)
It signaled that chronic hunger — one that rarely makes headlines but still scars and sometimes ends lives — is spreading.
Doctors say that in the village of Afotsifali on the southern tip of Madagascar, two-year-old Jenny Andrianandreini has difficulty walking and is showing signs of cognitive impairment due to malnutrition. He is among 50 malnourished children in his area, many of whom were born in the midst of Madagascar’s devastating drought between 2018 and 2021, which destroyed crops and left half a million people hungry.
Jenny’s pregnant mother sold branches and collected wild leaves in a desperate attempt to feed her family. When Jenny was born, he weighed only five pounds. Many of these children are more likely to die before they are five years old.
Approximately 13.5 million children in the world according to UNICEF, “greatly malnourished”., United Nations Children’s Agency. The cost of saving one life is modest: about $100 for a course of highly nutritious food, says UNICEF.
Climate change caused by fuel burning is another factor. The world is warming, causing the water from the fields to evaporate faster. Changing rainfall patterns can result in either too much rain at the wrong time, or too little rain when farmers need it.
World powers blame each other for the hunger crisis.
On the eve of a visit to Kenya and Somalia last month, Samantha Power, head of the US Agency for International Development, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of “waging war on the world’s poor” through his military campaign in Ukraine. . She also criticized China for giving only $3 million from the World Food Program this year, while the United States gave $3.9 billion.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hit back last week by touring four African countries, where he blamed the West for soaring food prices. He has been warmly welcomed in Uganda, a US ally, and in Ethiopia, where millions of people face starvation in the northern Tigray region.
For others, the Ukrainian crisis shows that the world community can come together to deal with humanitarian emergencies, but only when it wants to.
As of Monday, the United Nations’ request for $2.2 billion in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine has been 93 percent approved. according to United Nations Financial Control System. But similar large appeals for countries such as Sudan, Afghanistan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo received only 21 to 45 percent of the funds requested.
In April, the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the discrepancy raises questions about “whether the world is really paying equal attention to the lives of blacks and whites”.
Ukrainian officials say that if their ships can continue sailing the Black Sea – a dubious bet amid the volatility of the war – they could ship 20 million tons over the next four months. But it could also be bad news for vulnerable countries.
Wheat prices have already fallen to pre-war levels, but fertilizer prices remain high, Maximo Torero, chief economist at the Food and Agriculture Organization, said in an interview.
This means that the rise of Ukrainian and Russian grains on world markets could lead to further price declines, which will benefit consumers but hurt poor farmers who have already planted crops using expensive fertilizers, Mr. Torero said.
Moreover, there are no guarantees that Ukrainian wheat, which is sold on the open market, will reach the countries most in need. FAO suggestionsA new financial mechanism has been set up to help 62 poor countries access this grain, as well as a global food reserve for aid groups such as the World Food Programme.
“It’s not that the deal is bad,” Mr. Torero said. “But that’s just one dimension of the problem.”
The machinations of global grain markets seem far away in MSF’s crowded children’s office in Herat, a city in western Afghanistan close to the border with Iran.
One March morning, doctors gathered around an emaciated one-year-old boy, whose body was disfigured by measles, shortly before his death. A few hours later, a seven-month-old girl in the next bed died from the same combination of diseases. Then 11-month-old Hajera began to take sharp, labored breaths.
“My angel,” whispered her mother, Zeinab, as a nurse tied an oxygen mask to her face and covered her tiny body with a hypothermic blanket.
Hadjera survived that night, and the next too.
But on the third day she also died.
The report has been provided Linsey Chutel in Johannesburg; Christina Goldbaum and Yaqub Akbari in Kabul, Afghanistan; Asmaa al-Omar in Beirut, Lebanon; Ruth McLean in Dakar, Senegal; Jody Garcia in Miami; Somini Sengupta in Los Angeles; Oscar Lopez in New York; and contributor to The New York Times in Damascus, Syria.