Ukraine has finally shipped grain. It will take much more to slow global hunger.

NAIROBI, Kenya. In Afghanistan, starving children flock to hospitals. In the Horn of Africa, villagers roam the dusty wastelands all day to escape drought-induced famine. In cities from Syria to Central America, families go to bed hungry.

On Monday, a grain ship leaving the Ukrainian port of Odessa for the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February also carried hope that it could stem the global wave of hunger. Ukraine’s overflowing warehouses store 20 million tons of grain — trillions of calories remain trapped until Turkey and the UN struck a diplomatic deal last month. It is expected that another 16 grain carriers will set off in the coming days to sail in the mined waters of the Black Sea.

But experts say a resumption of Ukrainian grain exports is unlikely to help deal with the global food crisis, which UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned could last for years.