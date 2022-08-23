Ukraine Football “will remind people what we are dying for”

IIn a sense, Andriy Pavelko feels ready for the moment when Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalist-1925 open the new football season on Tuesday. “When our team played against Scotland in June, I cried as soon as the anthem sounded, I just couldn’t believe it,” says the president of the Ukrainian Football Federation. “And this time it will be the same. Football will be a breath of fresh air that will remind people what we fight for and die for.”

It was only last Wednesday that Pavelko was sure that the sport would return on the date he had set, the day before the celebration of Ukraine’s independence. It was then that the security protocols were finally signed after exhaustive negotiations that were not always easy. Should fans be allowed? This question was easy enough to answer in wartime. Should the exact time and place of the games be kept secret? This was discussed but ultimately rejected. What happens if the air raid sirens interrupt the game? No one can be entirely sure how it will feel, but games can be abandoned if played for more than an hour. The judges confer with military advisers to make this decision.

“We are not afraid”: Ukrainian “Kryvbas” ignores the nearest projectiles on the eve of the new season Read more

The list of considerations is expanding. This is new, almost unseen territory, and changes are expected along the way. “It was a big challenge in my life,” says Pavelko, speaking animatedly at FA headquarters. Work there never stopped: as soon as Russia invaded, round-the-clock work began to evacuate teams, players, referees and coaches; Relief efforts on the humanitarian front soon followed, and then there was the question of reopening.

Top-flight clubs were unanimous about trying, but two meetings with Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the end of May were key in mobilizing political will. “I raised the question and got a resounding yes,” he says. “These were conversations about what our society needs now. We need a strong signal. The President was ready to give us everything we needed to let the world know that Ukraine is a strong country and that we are confident in our victory.”

Pavelko spends the next half hour recounting the whirlwind details of his visits — he has traveled to every region of Ukraine at least twice since February — and personal stories that have convinced him that football plays a key role in the country’s resistance and reconstruction. He settled on one in particular that made the work required of him crystal clear. In a hospital in Zaporozhye, the city that received thousands of evacuees from Mariupol, he met a boy with 18 broken bones and shrapnel wounds to his head and chest.

Each participant of this season will write himself in the history of world football Andriy Pavelko

The 12-year-old boy’s blood pressure dropped to the point where he was barely alive on arrival, and his survival is another story of the heroic work of local medics under impossible conditions. Pavelko established that shortly before the evacuation he played football and that Alexander Zinchenko was his favorite player. He immediately dialed the number of the vice-captain of Ukraine, and the boy, unable to move and bursting into tears, took a video call with his idol. “He was on the verge of death, like the rest of Ukraine,” says Pavelko. Fortunately, his treatment continues in Germany and he is learning to walk again.

These tales of kinship, bravery and sometimes tragedy could fill many books, and Pavelko says he’ll be happy to write one when Ukraine finally wins. People like the Mariupol boy unwittingly conveyed the idea he was trying to articulate: football is not just a trifle in a time of unimaginable horror, it has its place.

Andriy Pavelko, President of the Football Federation of Ukraine. Photograph: Rob Harris/AP

The first will be Kyiv’s Olimpiyskiy Stadium, which hosted the Euro 2012 final and the 2018 Champions League final. In the week when Zelenskiy was among those warning about possible Russian attacks on Independence Day, it was inevitable that they held their breath. Those present will have to guarantee that if they are instructed, they will move to a ground bomb shelter. It will be surreal and possibly unpleasant, but Pavelko does not apologize.