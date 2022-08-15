Ukraine fights off Russian-controlled region, but not an easy task

MYKOLAEVSK OBLAST, Ukraine — In a summer campaign to push Russian troops out of the southern region of Kherson, Ukrainian forces destroyed Russian command centers and ammunition depots, cut supply lines with pinpoint strikes on key bridges, and terrified collaborationist officials with a spate of car bombings, gunfire and, according to Ukrainian officials, at least one poisoning.

But in the sun-scorched fields along the western border of the Kherson region, Ukrainian fighters, who will have to strike a devastating blow in any successful attempt to regain territory, remain pinned down in their trenches. The cuts in supply lines have yet to undermine Moscow’s overwhelming advantage in artillery, ammunition and heavy weapons, making it difficult, if not impossible, for Ukrainian forces to move forward without massive casualties.

“Without a doubt, we need a counteroffensive; I sincerely believe it will come,” said a 33-year-old lieutenant with the call sign Ada, who commands a trenching outpost in the Mykolaiv region, a few miles from Russian positions in Kherson.