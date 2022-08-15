Ukraine fights off Russian-controlled region, but not an easy task

MYKOLAEVSK OBLAST, Ukraine — In a summer campaign to push Russian troops out of the southern region of Kherson, Ukrainian forces destroyed Russian command centers and ammunition depots, cut supply lines with pinpoint strikes on key bridges, and terrified collaborationist officials with a spate of car bombings, gunfire and, according to Ukrainian officials, at least one poisoning.
But in the sun-scorched fields along the western border of the Kherson region, Ukrainian fighters, who will have to strike a devastating blow in any successful attempt to regain territory, remain pinned down in their trenches. The cuts in supply lines have yet to undermine Moscow’s overwhelming advantage in artillery, ammunition and heavy weapons, making it difficult, if not impossible, for Ukrainian forces to move forward without massive casualties.
“Without a doubt, we need a counteroffensive; I sincerely believe it will come,” said a 33-year-old lieutenant with the call sign Ada, who commands a trenching outpost in the Mykolaiv region, a few miles from Russian positions in Kherson.
But he said: “We need an advantage in numbers, we need an advantage in heavy weapons. Unfortunately, this is a small problem for us.”
Ukrainians felt the loss of the Kherson region with its vast black earth farmland, famous for growing the most delicious tomatoes and watermelons in the country. Almost the entire region was captured in the first weeks of the war after Russian troops struck from their bases in the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula. Since then, Ukraine’s leaders have been plotting to bring it back.
But this comes with serious problems.
Russia maintains overwhelming troop and ammunition superiority, and the Kremlin has moved in recent weeks to beef up its military forces in the region, moving resources there from the fighting in eastern Donbas. Even if the Ukrainian military succeeds in pushing Russian troops out of rural farmland, they will most likely have to fight a fierce urban battle for the city of Kherson, which could lead to huge losses of people and property.
Ukraine is also working on a reduced schedule. The Kremlin is planning to hold a referendum on Kherson’s accession to Russia in mid-September, experts say, and thwarting it will require Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his generals to take some serious offensive action soon.
“The real limitations that Ukrainians face is that it is really difficult to move forward in the face of hostilities today,” said Phillips P. O’Brien, professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. “Unless you have full control of the skies and the ability to clear the area in front of your troops, those who move forward are in real danger of being eaten.”
But Russia’s position in Kherson is also precarious, say Professor O’Brien and others.
While Ukrainian troops have not advanced in Kherson for weeks, their artillery campaign appears to have paid off, slowing the flow of Russian arms, equipment and troops into the region, Ukrainian officials say. Using precision-guided weapons such as the American-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, Ukrainian forces blew up three bridges over the vast Dnieper River that connect thousands of Russian troops to supply lines in occupied Ukrainian territory east of the river. .
As a result of the strikes, these bridges were “put out of action,” said Natalya Gumenyuk, a spokeswoman for the southern command of the Ukrainian armed forces. Over the weekend, Ukrainian forces launched another strike against the Antonovsky Bridge, Kherson’s main supply artery.
The question now is whether the pressure on the supply lines will be enough to undermine the combat effectiveness of Russian troops and possibly force the Kremlin to order at least part of the troops to withdraw from Kherson and retreat across the river. Several Ukrainian officials in the region said this week that some Russian warlords have already begun moving their headquarters east of the river, although two senior Ukrainian military officials said there was no evidence of this.
Along with additional forces, Russia may have already transferred large amounts of equipment and ammunition to the region, allowing it to continue fighting for some time, even with supply lines severely damaged, said Ben Barry, senior fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies. , a research group based in London.
And even if the bridges are destroyed, Russia will still have the opportunity to resupply.
“The prospect of isolation from the rest of the troops will not affect the morale of the Russian troops defending in the Kherson region,” Mr. Barry said. “But, on the other hand, there are many military bridges in Russia, quite a lot of ferries, there are river boats.”
In the long term, pressure from Ukraine could turn Russia’s precarious position into an untenable one, said Michael Kofman, director of Russian studies at CNA, a research institute in Arlington, Virginia. But that could take months, not weeks, he said, and could deprive the Ukrainian military of the resources it will need to carry out other campaigns.
“The position that the Russian military has taken in Kherson is the least defensible of the territories they have occupied,” Mr. Kofman said. “When these bridges disappear, when the railway bridge connecting Kherson disappears, it will be very difficult for them to deliver ammunition there. They will have to retreat to positions that are outside the city at best.
Looking east toward Russian positions last week from a sandbagged trench just above the Kherson region border, pushing back Russian troops seemed daunting.
Every day, a withering barrage of Russian strikes inevitably kills a handful of soldiers there and wounds many more, Ada’s local commander said. A day earlier, a Grad missile miss burned the grass around one of the dugouts, and the tail of another missile was visible sticking out of the ground in a nearby field. Periodically, a dull thud echoed across the plain.
It’s the same along the roughly 50-mile Kherson front, which runs northeast-southwest through farmland and once-tidy villages that are now mostly ruined and abandoned.
Ukrainian commanders and military analysts say any move forward will require far more troops and equipment than Ukraine currently has in the Kherson theater of operations, as both armies are fighting on multiple fronts.
In the Luhansk region in the east, Ukrainian officials said they had struck a base housing mercenaries from the Wagner Group, a private military organization with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. There were no comments from the Russian authorities. In the southeast, shelling near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant hit a fire station fighting fires inside the sprawling facility, officials said on Monday, heightening concerns about nuclear safety in the area.
In a hotel at a safe distance from the front line in the Mykolaiv region, but very far from home, refugees from the Kherson region are increasingly worried.
Natalya Larionovskaya, who fled with her children and parents in April, said that her husband, who stayed at home, told her that Russian artillery and tank units had taken up positions in her village and that all but 10 square meters of surrounding fields had been burned. .
Her husband is pessimistic about Ukraine’s chances of retaking the region and vacating their home, but Ms Larionovskaya tried to cheer him up.
“I tell him, ‘Don’t worry, no one will leave anyone,'” she said.
Major General Dmitry Marchenko, commander of Ukrainian forces in the region, recently admitted he was seething with frustration at the slow pace of Ukraine’s efforts to retake Kherson, but said he could not provide a timeline for launching major offensives.
“I want to tell the people of Kherson to be patient — it won’t be as long as everyone expects,” General Marchenko said in an interview last week with RBC-Ukraine. “We have not forgotten about them. No one will leave our people, and we will come to their aid. But they need to wait a little longer.”
The report has been provided Mark Santora from Kyiv; Ivan Nechepurenko from Tbilisi, Georgia; as well as Michael Levenson from New York.