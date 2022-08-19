Ukraine energy firm warns Russia may try to disconnect nuclear plant from electricity grid: live updates

Russia ordered staff members at Europe’s largest nuclear plant to stay home on Friday amid rising tensions over the possibility that a military conflict near the plant could lead to a nuclear meltdown.

Russia on Friday ordered the facility to limit personnel to only those operating the plant’s power units. Ukraine’s state energy firm, Energoatom, said in a statement. The company also said it has information that Russian forces plan to shut down the plant’s power units and disconnect them from Ukraine’s electricity grid.

Such a move would deprive the country of a major source of electricity as the plant accounted for about half of the electricity produced by nuclear power in Ukraine before the war.

Russian troops seized the Zaporizhia plant in southern Ukraine, one of the world’s 10 largest nuclear plants, shortly after invading the country in February. Ukraine and Russia have since accused each other of threatening nuclear fallout by shelling the plant.

Latest Developments:

► About 1,100 people from two villages in Russia’s Belgorod region on Ukraine’s northeastern border were evacuated late Thursday after a fire broke out at a munitions depot. Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Friday that there were no casualties.

►A Russian cargo ship Ukraine claims stole wheat from Russian-occupied territory appears to have reached the Syrian port of Tartus, according to satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press. Another ship recently docked in Syria with Ukrainian corn that was legally purchased as part of a United Nations effort to combat the global food crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

► Thursday’s meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to nothing as the conflict with Russia approaches six months with no end in sight.

► Amid the tense international atmosphere created by the war, Russia deployed warplanes carrying sophisticated hypersonic missiles to its Kaliningrad region, which is surrounded by two NATO countries, Poland and Lithuania.

US ‘deeply concerned’ about Russia’s control of nuclear power plants

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and UN chief Antonio Guterres agreed on the terms of a tour of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant by the International Atomic Energy Agency, according to the presidential website.

The US “Deeply concerned” about Russia’s continued control of the plant, State Department spokesman Ned Price said, the IAEA should be allowed to monitor the plant’s safety and security. But it is not certain that the Kremlin will accept a visit from the IAEA.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ivan Necheyev rejected the proposal to demilitarize the area around the plant. Reuters reported. Necheyev said during a briefing that Russian troops ensure the plant runs smoothly and that demilitarization proposals would make the facility “more vulnerable.”

UN chief says global food markets have begun to stabilise

During a visit to the Ukrainian port city of Odessa on Friday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said there were “signs of stabilization of global food markets” after a UN-led agreement to facilitate the transport of Ukrainian grain.

“Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, I am clear: there is no solution to the global food crisis without ensuring full global access to Ukrainian food products and Russian food and fertilizers.” Guterres said at a news conference.

Guterres said more than 560,000 metric tons of grain and other Ukrainian foodstuffs were being transported to global markets, adding that wheat prices had fallen by 8% since the UN agreement. However, he warned that supply chains are still disrupted and food prices remain “very high”.

Russian strikes claim casualties near Kharkiv

At least 17 people were killed and 42 wounded in a Russian missile strike that began Wednesday night and continued Thursday morning in and around the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian authorities said.

A dormitory of deaf Ukrainians was destroyed in the attack. President Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack “despicable and reprehensible”.

Russia’s military also claimed it attacked a foreign mercenary base in Kharkiv, killing 90 people, although Ukraine did not immediately confirm.

Meanwhile, on Russian soil near the border with Ukraine, an ammunition dump caught fire in a village in the Belgorod region, the regional governor said. No casualties were reported.

Contributed by: Associated Press