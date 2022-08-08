Ukraine disowned the Olympic champion who skated in Russia

When Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February, Viktor Petrenko, one of Ukraine’s most notable Olympic champions, posted the message “NO WAR” to your Instagram account. A few days later, Petrenko’s daughter reported that her father was stuck in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, where he had taken refuge after returning from his 1992 Olympic figure skating title celebration in his home city of Odessa.
Petrenko turned out to be one of many Ukrainian athletes who would defiantly serve as ambassadors for their besieged country during the war. But since then, his position as a champion in his native country has deteriorated.
In June, Petrenko announced his intention to leave the Ukrainian Figure Skating Federation. A day later, he was temporarily expelled, a federation spokesman said. And in July, Petrenko was formally ousted and fired as vice president after he took part in an ice show in Sochi, Russia.
On Monday, the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Zelensky deprived Petrenko of a monthly stipend paid to the best athletes and other Ukrainians who have achieved great success, citing Petrenko’s performance in Russia.
The ice show was hosted by Tatyana Navka, the 2006 Olympic champion in ice dancing, who is the wife of Dmitry Sergeevich Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman. In March, the US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on Peskov and Navka for their ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and said that Navka had a real estate empire worth more than $10 million.
Another figure skater in the show called “The Scarlet Flower” is Kamila Valieva, a Russian teenage girl whose positive test result for a banned substance was made public during the Beijing Olympics in February, and who ruined her final number of the Games under the weight of international scrutiny. The show is due to run until September, though it’s not yet clear if Petrenko is performing in it.
In January, before the start of the war, Petrenko posted on instagram that he performed in St. Petersburg, Russia. But the Ukrainian Skating Federation said it was “outraged” by Petrenko’s skating in Russia after the invasion took place.
“The former athlete made a shameful decision despite the bloody full-scale war waged by Russia,” the federation said in a statement, according to the translation. The deaths of thousands of Ukrainians, the statement said, “did not become an obstacle for Viktor Petrenko to take to the ice ‘in Russia’ and join the supporters of this terrible war.”
The Ukrainian Olympic Committee also condemned Petrenko’s behavior, saying it was “unacceptable” to perform “on the territory of an aggressor country that is waging a brutal war against Ukraine.”
On Monday, Petrenko, 53, did not respond to a request for comment. His daughter Victoria, who lives in New York, said she was at work and unable to speak to the reporter.
Galina Zmievskaya, who coached Petrenko to his gold medal and now teaches figure skating in Hackensack, New Jersey, also did not respond to a request for comment.
Anastasia Makarova, general secretary of the Ukrainian Figure Skating Association, said in a WhatsApp message on Monday that Petrenko wrote a letter to officials on June 21 before he skated in Russia saying he wanted to leave the federation.
According to Makarova, Petrenko explained in the letter that he spends most of his time outside of Ukraine, doing professional figure skating. Petrenko spends most of his time coaching and performing in ice shows throughout Europe. Skating, like the rest of life in Ukraine, was disrupted by the war.
According to Makarova, a day later he was temporarily expelled from the federation, and on July 9 he was officially expelled by the federation council. “Unfortunately, I don’t know why he took part in the show” in Russia, Makarova said.
Petrenko won a bronze medal while competing for the Soviet Union at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Alberta, finishing third in the so-called Battle of the Bryans, won by Brian Boitano of the United States over Brian Orser of Canada.
Four years later, Petrenko won gold at the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville, France. Just two months earlier, the Soviet Union collapsed. Petrenko played during that turbulent period not for Ukraine, but for the so-called United Team in Albertville, consisting of athletes from the former Soviet republics.
In 1994, when the Winter and Summer Games began to be held in different years, Petrenko finished fourth at the Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway, this time competing for the blue and yellow flag of his native Ukraine.
However, in the early 1990s, he joined the flight of more than 100 skaters and coaches from the former Soviet Union who came to the United States to continue their careers during a period of economic chaos in Russia, when money for figure skating was scarce and some skating rinks were converted. shopping malls and car dealerships. Eventually, Petrenko returned to Europe to coach and perform in ice shows.
In the small, close-knit world of elite figure skating, at least one outstanding Russian coach, Tatyana Tarasova, stood up to Petrenko’s defense for his performance in Sochi. She told the Russian news agency TASS that Petrenko was “one of the best people I know” and that “it’s ugly that he’s forbidden” to do his job.