Ukraine disowned the Olympic champion who skated in Russia

When Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February, Viktor Petrenko, one of Ukraine’s most notable Olympic champions, posted the message “NO WAR” to your Instagram account. A few days later, Petrenko’s daughter reported that her father was stuck in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, where he had taken refuge after returning from his 1992 Olympic figure skating title celebration in his home city of Odessa.

Petrenko turned out to be one of many Ukrainian athletes who would defiantly serve as ambassadors for their besieged country during the war. But since then, his position as a champion in his native country has deteriorated.

In June, Petrenko announced his intention to leave the Ukrainian Figure Skating Federation. A day later, he was temporarily expelled, a federation spokesman said. And in July, Petrenko was formally ousted and fired as vice president after he took part in an ice show in Sochi, Russia.