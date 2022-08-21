Ukraine calls on Canada to lift sanctions on gas turbines in connection with the visit of the German Chancellor

As German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is due to arrive in Canada on Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing renewed calls from Ukraine to revoke permission to send turbines repaired in Montreal back to the Russian energy giant.

Scholz, who took over from Angela Merkel last December, is expected to land in Montreal on Sunday evening for a three-day visit that also includes scheduled stops in Toronto and Stevenville, the Netherlands.

He will be accompanied by Vice Chancellor Robert Habek, who is in charge of the country’s energy.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that the visit will advance shared priorities between Canada and Germany, “including our unwavering support for Ukraine, the defense of peace and security in Europe and the world, and addressing the wider global consequences of Russia’s illegal and unjustified invasion.” . “

Ukraine has criticized Trudeau and his government for a decision last month to grant Germany’s request to exempt Siemens Canada from Russia sanctions so it can return the turbine for use in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which brings natural gas to Germany.

The turbine was being repaired at the Siemens plant in Montreal, the only place in the world capable of servicing the equipment. He was taken to Germany and from there was supposed to go to Russia, but the Russian authorities have so far refused to accept him.

Russia has not returned supplies to normal levels

Russia has also cut gas flows in the pipeline to 20 percent of its capacity and recently announced it would shut down the pipeline completely for three days at the end of the month, citing unscheduled maintenance.

The Canadian permit also allows Siemens to import, refurbish and return five other turbines used in Nord Stream 1 in accordance with their maintenance schedule and is valid until the end of 2024.

Ministers defended the move as necessary to secure gas supplies to Germany and also to expose Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bluff.

In an interview, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Canada, Yulia Kovaliv, again called for the cancellation of the refusal.

She said it was clear that Russia would not accept a turbine supplied by Siemens to Germany and accused Russia of using gas supplies as a way to terrorize Europe.

Supporters of Ukraine are holding a rally in Ottawa on July 17 to protest the Canadian government’s decision to send repaired sections of the Russian gas pipeline back to Germany. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

“Our position is clear enough: we believe that this refusal should be canceled now,” she said.

“If this was an argument to expose Putin’s bluff, then over the past few weeks, everyone sees that it is now quite obvious that these are Russian games.”

Orest Zakidalsky of the Ukrainian-Canadian Congress said the chancellor’s visit “would be a chance for them to change policy and revoke the permit.”

Canadian ministers argue that the Kremlin would use Canada’s refusal to return the turbine to blame the sanctions on energy shortages in Europe, which could undermine public support for Ukraine.

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in an interview that Canada will continue to “evaluate” its decision to allow the turbine to be returned to Gazprom, the Russian state-owned energy giant that operates Nord Stream 1.

“Obviously it was a difficult decision and we made it on the basis that we thought not sending the turbine would give Putin an excuse,” he said.

WATCH | Prime Minister Trudeau defends the decision to return a key turbine: Trudeau defends decision to bring gas turbines back to Germany Duration 1:20 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the decision to return the turbines does not affect Canada’s support for Ukraine.

“Potentially, this could lead to undermining the support that Ukraine enjoys from part of the European population.”

Wilkinson said he now feels that Russia’s position has been exposed and pressure is mounting on Gazprom and the Russian government.

“We expect and hope that the turbine will indeed return to Gazprom and eventually be put into operation.”

Wilkinson said the government stands by its decision and thinks it’s too early to think about changing its exemption, but said he’ll see how the situation develops over the next few months.

“It is clear that we will continue the dialogue with our European partners and our German partners,” he said.

Hydrogen deal expected

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Scholz and Trudeau plan to discuss energy security and the transition to clean energy, “including through secure access to key resources such as clean hydrogen and critical minerals.”

The leaders are expected to sign a pact in Stevenville that will set tough deadlines and targets for hydrogen exports to Germany, although some experts warn that the deal will only serve as a small, distant and costly part of the solution to Europe’s energy crisis. .

A four-partner consortium calling itself World Energy GH2 plans to build a zero-emissions plant in the Newfoundland area that will use wind power to produce hydrogen and ammonia for export.

If approved, the project will be the first of its kind in Canada.

The consortium said the first phase of the proposal would build up to 164 land-based wind turbines to power a hydrogen production plant at the deep water port. Long-term plans call for tripling the size of the project.

Scholz also received a message of support from Ukrainian state gas company Naftogaz over a German proposal to use Canadian natural gas to mitigate its reliance on Russian fuel.

However, both Canadian and German officials acknowledge that redirecting Canadian supplies to Germany is a major problem.