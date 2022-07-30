Ukraine calls for investigation into prisoner deaths as outrage grows

As global outrage grew over a bombing that killed at least 50 Ukrainian prisoners held in a Russian detention camp, Ukrainian authorities on Saturday called for an international investigation, gathering evidence they say will prove Russia orchestrated what they called a “terrorist attack.” “.

After a bombing late Thursday at Correctional Colony 120, a POW camp in the Russian-occupied eastern region of Donetsk, opposing sides presented diametrically opposed versions of what happened, further embittering the six-month-old war.

Russian officials claimed that Ukrainians, using precision-guided weapons supplied by the United States, attacked the prison themselves to deter defectors. The Ukrainian authorities dismissed the story as absurd and said the deaths were a deliberate atrocity committed by Russian troops from a prison where survivors said they were given just enough food to survive and were subjected to ritual beatings, including chains and metal pipes. .