Ukraine braces for Russian fury after car bombing, Americans urged to flee ‘now’: Live updates

US State Department Warning issued On Tuesday, Americans in Ukraine were urged to leave the country immediately, citing concerns that Russia would escalate missile attacks.

“The State Department has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days,” the US Embassy in Kyiv said on its website. “Russian strikes in Ukraine pose a continuing threat to civilians and civilian infrastructure.”

The embassy urged US citizens to depart “now” using privately available ground transportation options if possible.

The warning comes amid public outrage in Russia over a car bomb that killed a staunch Russian critic outside Moscow on Saturday. Hundreds of people lined up Tuesday to pay their respects to Daria Dugina, 29, the daughter of right-wing Russian political philosopher Alexander Dugin, widely believed to have been the intended target.

Ukraine banned large public gatherings planned for Wednesday, Ukraine’s Independence Day marking the break from the Soviet Union.

Latest Developments:

► A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has yielded no breakthrough as the conflict with Russia nears the six-month mark with no end in sight.

► A 25th cargo ship carrying grain has left Ukraine under a deal with Russia to unblock Ukrainian ports by Turkey and the United Nations, Agence France-Presse said.

Rodman’s plan to help Britney Griner could backfire, experts warn

Dennis Rodman has once again inserted himself into US diplomatic relations, this time in an effort to free detained WNBA star Brittney Griner. he told NBC News He plans to go to Russia “to help that girl”. But their contribution to the negotiations — if Russia chooses to pay attention to it — will be minimal, or could even hurt Griner’s case, experts say.

Rodman, the enigmatic three-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer, made his first attempt at peace with US adversaries by bonding over basketball with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. The current task is to negotiate with Russia to free Griner, who was convicted on drug charges and sentenced to nine years in prison earlier this month (she is currently appealing).

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters that Rodman would not be traveling on behalf of the US government and that “anything other than further negotiations through an established channel is likely to complicate and hinder the release effort.” Read more here.

– Chris Bumbaca, USA Today

Contributed by: Associated Press