New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Ukrainian government has “blacklisted” several Americans as “pro-Russian” propagandists, including a journalist who had time for President Volodymyr Zelensky to watch Joe Scarborough’s “Morning Joe” program.

The Ukrainian “Center for Countering Disinformation” was established in 2021 under Zelensky and aims to combat “destructive disinformation”.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, journalist Glenn Greenwald, retired Col. Douglas McGregor, University of Chicago prof. John Mearschimer and Romanian-born military strategist Edward Lutwak are named. “As pro-Russian[s]” according to Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Carlson invited Gabbard and Greenwald to respond on Monday, saying that sending millions of American taxpayer dollars to Kiev is a “democracy defense” — especially if Zelensky bans both opposition political parties and now has an aggressive crackdown on Americans, a question President Biden has repeatedly questioned. has done Money is helping Ukraine against Russia.

Hunter Biden’s new Libya bombshell evidence media lied, Greenwald says

“Now the government of Ukraine has decided that they can implement censorship in our country,” Karlsson said.

Greenwald, who now writes on Substack, questioned how Zelensky could find time to analyze media coverage of critics in the US, who would begin blacklisting those who questioned blanket statements and the unequivocal allocation of US funds.

“I thought President Zelensky wanted to wage war,” he said. “Apparently, he has plenty of time to watch ‘The Morning Joe Show’ on MSNBC, where he sits for hours accusing anyone he wants to discredit as a Kremlin agent and teaching American liberals how to do it.”

“It’s easy to mock, but it’s actually pretty outrageous — the Ukrainians have a conflict with this neighbor of Russia. They’re completely free to pursue whatever war strategy they want. They can fight Russia in the next 10 years if they choose. But they don’t.” .”

“They are begging and, in a sense, demanding that other countries, including my own, the United States, provide them with seemingly unlimited supplies of arms and money, which means that we have not only the right, but the obligation to debate that. And to do that. Ask if it is in the best interest of the American people.

Former Florida Representative. Joe Scarborough compares the gun to slavery

Greenwald said Zelensky was “exporting” the same “repression” in the form of censorship as Carlson noted — calling it “Gaul.”[ing]To hear Ukrainians asking Americans for money and weapons, interfering in their political discourse in this way.

Later, Gabbard — who Hillary Rodham Clinton similarly falsely suggested was an “asset” of Vladimir Putin — said the blacklist was hypocritical and Americans needed to think clearly about the Biden-Harris platform toward Ukraine.

“[T]”Washington elites in both parties are willing to push us closer and closer to nuclear war and holocaust to protect the American people–and people around the world–and democracy and defeat the tyranny in Ukraine,” she said.

Click to get the Fox News app

“And all this is happening because the president of Ukraine is openly revealing that there is no democracy in Ukraine. We have given you some examples of the things he is doing: silencing any dissenting voice, imprisoning political opponents, banning all political activity. 11 Opposition The parties, clearly, controlled all national media under its unified information policy.”

“And now he’s turning his sights on the American people, not just me and the others you mentioned, but a sitting U.S. senator,” she added, referring to Rand Paul.

Gabbard said, “The danger of this, again, is that our leaders are willing to accurately measure the continuation of this front of so-called democracy and defeated autocracy.”