Ukraine attacks the Kherson bridge; Russia intensifies missile strikes

Explosions lit up the skies over the southern city of Kherson at night, and as dawn broke on Wednesday, it was clear that Ukrainian long-range missiles had found their target again: a bridge that is critical to Russian resupply efforts tasked with holding the port city.
At the same time, dozens of Russian missiles hit targets in the southern regions of Odessa and Nikolaev, hitting a port and transport infrastructure, two leisure centers, residential buildings, a parking lot and two restaurants, according to Ukraine’s southern military command.
The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces hit Ukrainian military strongholds, killing dozens of soldiers and other key Ukrainian infrastructure. Claims cannot be verified. But it was clear that both armies were trying to limit the rear operations of their opponents.
Ukrainian forces are forced to demonstrate to their Western allies that they can not only provide a strong defense, but also are able to return the lost lands. And Kherson has become a key frontline as Ukrainian forces set the stage for a massive offensive to retake the region’s capital.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said its strikes on routes to and from Kherson presented an “insoluble dilemma” for Russian forces: “Retreat or be destroyed.”
Moscow continues to transfer troops and military equipment towards Kherson to strengthen its defensive positions, according to the Ukrainian military command.
Ukraine aims at Antonovsky bridge, which is thrown across the Dnieper River after two strikes last week in which its forces hit a bridge using a truck-mounted HIMARS multiple launch rocket system recently supplied by the United States. The nighttime strike, reported by Natalia Humenyuk, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Southern Military Command, pierced the road surface, according to a video released by the Ukrainian government that said the span was closed to traffic.
The bridge was the main transit route for Russian supplies from Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, to Kherson, the first major city Moscow seized since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion five months ago. The attack on the bridge is part of a broader effort to isolate Russian forces based west of the Dnieper River, which runs throughout Ukraine and separates the country’s eastern and western parts.
Ever since Western long-range weapon systems began to arrive en masse, Ukraine has been hitting Russian ammunition depots and command and control centers behind the front lines.
On Wednesday, the southern command announced that it had recaptured two villages in the north of the Kherson region, Andreevka and Lozovoe, coming closer to the city of Kherson.
Ms. Gumenyuk said the return of the villages brought more key Russian positions within range of Ukrainian artillery.
Some locals cheered Ukraine’s growing counter-offensive: “It’s good that they liberated those villages, but the one where my farm is still occupied,” said farmer Oleksandr Kirychyshyn. On the phone, he said: “All my equipment, all my grain, all my gasoline is there.” He said that the only civilians left in Andreevka were too old or infirm to leave.
Serhiy Khlan, an adviser to the Ukrainian administration in Kherson, said Russian forces are building a pontoon crossing over the Ingulets River at Darovka, northeast of the city of Kherson, to facilitate the transport of heavy equipment due to damage to the main bridge.
Russian efforts to strengthen its position in Kherson have been going on for months, according to Ukrainian officials. Oleksiy Gromov, deputy chief of the Ukrainian military general staff, said last month that Russian troops were dismantling concrete irrigation structures around the Kherson region to build shelters for their heavy artillery from Ukrainian strikes.
“There is a lot of focus on camouflaging positions,” he said.