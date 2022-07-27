Ukraine attacks the Kherson bridge; Russia intensifies missile strikes

On Wednesday, the southern command announced that it had recaptured two villages in the north of the Kherson region, Andreevka and Lozovoe, coming closer to the city of Kherson.

Ms. Gumenyuk said the return of the villages brought more key Russian positions within range of Ukrainian artillery.

Some locals cheered Ukraine’s growing counter-offensive: “It’s good that they liberated those villages, but the one where my farm is still occupied,” said farmer Oleksandr Kirychyshyn. On the phone, he said: “All my equipment, all my grain, all my gasoline is there.” He said that the only civilians left in Andreevka were too old or infirm to leave.

Serhiy Khlan, an adviser to the Ukrainian administration in Kherson, said Russian forces are building a pontoon crossing over the Ingulets River at Darovka, northeast of the city of Kherson, to facilitate the transport of heavy equipment due to damage to the main bridge.

Russian efforts to strengthen its position in Kherson have been going on for months, according to Ukrainian officials. Oleksiy Gromov, deputy chief of the Ukrainian military general staff, said last month that Russian troops were dismantling concrete irrigation structures around the Kherson region to build shelters for their heavy artillery from Ukrainian strikes.

“There is a lot of focus on camouflaging positions,” he said.