Ukraine: Amnesty International chapter head resigns over controversial report on civilian harm

The head of Amnesty International’s Ukraine chapter resigned on Friday after the human rights organization released a report claiming that Ukrainian forces have stationed themselves in populated areas and harmed civilians.

inside The Facebook post was made Friday nightOksana Pokalchuk accused Amnesty International of failing Recognizing the realities of the war in Ukraine and ignoring the advice of local staff members, who urged the group to revise its report.

“It is painful to admit, but the leadership of Amnesty International and I are divided over values,” Pokalchuk wrote. “I believe that any work done for the good of society should take into account the local context and think about its consequences.”

This reportWhich drew his anger Top Ukrainian officials And Western scholars of international and military lawalleged that Ukrainian forces violated international humanitarian law by establishing bases and operating weapons systems in schools, hospitals and other populated areas.

“We have documented a pattern of Ukrainian forces endangering civilians and violating the laws of war when they operate in populated areas,” Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International’s secretary general, said in the report. “Being in protective status does not exempt the Ukrainian military from respecting international humanitarian law.”

Pokalchuk claimed that since Ukraine’s Defense Ministry was not given enough time to respond to the report’s findings, the report became a “tool of Russian propaganda”. Russian forces have justified attacks on civilian areas by suggesting that Ukrainian fighters had set up firing positions at targeted locations.

Latest Developments:

►Ukrainian military personnel are strengthening their positions around the eastern city of Sloviansk in anticipation of a new Russian attempt to seize a strategic point in the fiercely contested Donetsk region.

►The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said in Friday’s assessment that Russian forces moved more and more personnel and equipment from the Donbass to southern Ukraine to push back a Ukrainian counter-offensive around the captured port city of Kherson.

Russia and Ukraine are accusing each other of the power plant attack

Russia and Ukraine on Friday blamed each other for the shelling of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest of its kind in Europe.

The state nuclear energy company of Ukraine, Energoatom, said in a statement on Friday that Russian forces opened fire on the plant and “created a humanitarian disaster in the city.” President Volodymyr Zelensky In his evening address on Friday Russia was also blamed, suggesting that there must have been a reason for the increase in attacks Restrictions on the country.

“This is the largest nuclear power plant on our continent. And any shooting at this facility is an open, brazen crime, an act of terror,” Zelenskiy said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the attack was carried out by Ukraine.

“Fortunately, the Ukrainian shells did not hit the oil and fuel facility and the nearby oxygen plant, thus avoiding a major fire and possible radiation accident,” the ministry’s statement said. According to Reuters.

The Senate ratified NATO membership for Finland and Sweden amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The UK Ministry of Defense says the war is ‘close to a new phase’

This The United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense said on Saturday that Russia’s war in Ukraine is approaching a “new phase” as heavy fighting shifts between Zaporizhia and Kherson to parallel the Dnieper River.

The ministry said Russian forces were moving southwest away from Ukraine’s Donbass region, “almost certainly” in anticipation of a counter-offensive or possible attack by Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces have zeroed in on their targets on bridges, ammunition depots and rail links with “increasing frequency” in the southern regions of Ukraine, the ministry said.

Ukraine grain shipment offers hope, food crisis fix

A ship bringing corn into Lebanon’s northern port of Tripoli is usually quiet. But it’s getting attention because of where it came from: the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine.

Razoni, loaded with more than 26,000 tonnes of corn for chicken feed, is emerging from the brink of a Russian war that has threatened food supplies in countries like Lebanon, which has the world’s highest food inflation rate – a staggering 122% – and the Black Sea region for almost all of its wheat. Depends on.

The fighting has trapped 20 million tons of grain inside Ukraine, and Razoni’s departure on Monday is the first major step toward extracting food supplies and delivering them to farms and bakeries to feed millions of starving poor people in Africa, the Middle East. and parts of Asia.

“It’s a big deal to actually see shipments move,” said Jonathan Haines, senior analyst at data and analytics firm Grow Intelligence. “This 26,000 tons that are locked up in a scale of 20 million tons is nothing, absolutely nothing … but if we start seeing this, every shipment that goes in will build confidence.”

Contributed by: Associated Press