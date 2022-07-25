UK will host Eurovision 2023 instead of Ukraine due to security concerns

Next year Eurovision will take place in the UK, organizers announced on Monday after they concluded it was too risky to host the beloved pop extravaganza in its designated host country, Ukraine.

The UK has said the 2023 event will be a celebration of Ukrainian culture and creativity.

Ukraine won the right to host a brilliant pan-continental music competition when its folk-rap ensemble Kalush Orchestra won the competition in May this year. The second place was taken by Briton Sam Ryder.

European Broadcasting Union, which operates Eurovision, stated that he came to the conclusion that “unfortunately, next year’s event cannot be held in Ukraine for security reasons.” It said that the British BBC agreed to broadcast the show on behalf of the Ukrainian broadcaster UA:PBC.

“2023 Eurovision Song Competition will not be in Ukraine, but in support of Ukraine,” said Nikolay Chernotitsky, head of the board of UA:PBC. “We are grateful to our BBC partners for solidarity with us.”

Will “mark” Ukraine – Prime Minister of Great Britain

The fate of the 2023 contest was discussed at talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson said they agreed that “wherever Eurovision The year 2023 will take place, it should glorify the country and the people of Ukraine.”

“Since we are now the host, the UK will deliver on this promise directly and put on a fantastic contest on behalf of our Ukrainian friends,” Johnson said.

Ukraine won the competition three times and hosted Eurovision in 2005 and 2017. The contest has been hosted in the UK eight times, most recently in 1998, one year after the UK’s last victory.

The BBC said bidding for the right to host the 2023 contest will begin next week. On Monday, officials from London, Manchester and Sheffield said they would apply.

Founded in 1956 to help unite a continent ravaged by World War II, Eurovision expanded to include over 40 countries, including non-European countries such as Israel and Australia.

Organizers seek to separate pop music and politics by banning overtly political symbols and lyrics, but global tensions often overlapped with the competition. Russia was excluded from this year’s competition due to its invasion of Ukraine in February.