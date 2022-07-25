UK, runner-up at Eurovision after Ukraine, will host the song contest in 2023

The UK, runner-up at Eurovision 2022, will host the popular song contest in 2023 instead of war-torn Ukraine, which won the contest and won the right to host next year’s event but was excluded by organizers due to security concerns.
Monday’s announcement made official what many have been predicting since Ukraine won the tournament in May. Tim Davy, CEO of the BBC, said in a statement that the selection process for the city to host the event will begin shortly.
“Being invited to host the largest and most challenging music competition in the world is a great privilege,” the statement said. “The BBC aims to make this event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture and showcase the diversity of British music and creativity.”
Officials and artists in Ukraine protested last month when the competition’s organizers, the European Broadcasting Union, said the ongoing Russian incursion meant Ukraine could not provide the “security and operational guarantees” needed to host the event. Ukraine proposed three potential locations that it said were safe from fighting: Lviv in western Ukraine; Transcarpathian region, bordering Hungary and Slovakia; and the capital Kyiv.
Martin Österdahl, executive head of Eurovision, said in a statement on Monday that the 2023 contest “will showcase the creativity and skill of one of Europe’s most experienced public broadcasters, and this year’s winners, Ukraine, will be celebrated and featured throughout the event.”
Representatives of the Ukrainian broadcaster UA:PBC will work with the BBC on the Ukrainian elements of the show, according to the Eurovision statement. Mykola Chernotitsky, head of the TV company’s board, said in a statement that the event “will not be held in Ukraine, but in support of Ukraine”, adding that the organizers “will add a Ukrainian spirit to this event”.
The competition invites artists from across Europe as well as other countries, including Australia and Israel, to compete for the title of best performer. Over 160 million people watched in May The winner was the Ukrainian rap group Kalush Orchestra.
The UK has hosted guests eight times already, most recently in 1998. At least 17 UK cities have said they intend to bid to become the host city, organizers said.