UK, runner-up at Eurovision after Ukraine, will host the song contest in 2023

The UK, runner-up at Eurovision 2022, will host the popular song contest in 2023 instead of war-torn Ukraine, which won the contest and won the right to host next year’s event but was excluded by organizers due to security concerns.

Monday’s announcement made official what many have been predicting since Ukraine won the tournament in May. Tim Davy, CEO of the BBC, said in a statement that the selection process for the city to host the event will begin shortly.

“Being invited to host the largest and most challenging music competition in the world is a great privilege,” the statement said. “The BBC aims to make this event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture and showcase the diversity of British music and creativity.”