UK power grid warns of power cuts

The UK power grid has raised the issue of power outages this winter by issuing an unusual early warning designed to help the power industry prepare for the winter stress associated with the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“While the UK does not depend on Russian gas to the same extent as the rest of Europe, it is clear that cutting off gas supplies to Europe could have indirect consequences, including very high prices,” the British national grid. says new report.

The organization said it would deal with expensive and unpredictable energy, as well as any disruption, by postponing the closure of coal-fired plants and encouraging energy consumers to become more involved in a “demand-side response.”