UK power grid warns of power cuts

The UK power grid has raised the issue of power outages this winter by issuing an unusual early warning designed to help the power industry prepare for the winter stress associated with the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“While the UK does not depend on Russian gas to the same extent as the rest of Europe, it is clear that cutting off gas supplies to Europe could have indirect consequences, including very high prices,” the British national grid. says new report.
The organization said it would deal with expensive and unpredictable energy, as well as any disruption, by postponing the closure of coal-fired plants and encouraging energy consumers to become more involved in a “demand-side response.”
It looked like a reference to the possible need for individuals to accept electricity restrictions, which now poses a threat to residents of many European countries.
On Tuesday, the European Union agreed to cut gas consumption by 15 percent by spring in response to “Putin’s energy blackmail,” Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission and chief executive of the bloc, said in a statement. hand.
The flow of Russian gas to Europe in June fell to one-third of the average. Typically, the continent consumes 40% of its gas from Russian sources.
Russia’s apparent attempt to put pressure on EU governments is a response to EU sanctions against Russia in connection with the war in Ukraine. On August 1, the EU will ban imports of Russian coal, and by the end of the year will ban most of the imports of Russian oil.
Unlike many European countries, the UK produces significant amounts of its own gas, but has continued to face a sharp rise in energy prices in recent months.