UK cuts off thousands of pensioners in Canada for refusing to provide ‘proof of life’

Thunder Bay-born Barbara Reynolds lived and paid a regular pension in the UK for two decades before returning to Canada, where she made another lump sum payment to the British government to supplement her dues.

That hasn’t protected her from worry about paying rent on her Halifax apartment this month after the UK government unceremoniously withdrew her pension, saying she failed to provide evidence that she was still alive.

Reynolds told CBC News she was surprised to receive a letter from the UK Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) “stating that they did not receive the life certificate they sent me back in March and that my pension was suspended because that they don’t get certified.

“I was shocked, absolutely shocked, because I hadn’t received my life certificate back in March when they said they had sent it.”

“The rent is terribly expensive,” she added. “I don’t have a pension because they stopped it in July. Well, I have a small savings account that I can use for a few months, but after that, I mean, I don’t know.”

An association representing British retirees in Canada. reports that thousands of people across Canada apparently received similar cease-and-desist notices, all containing the message that “the decision is not subject to appeal.”

Reynolds and other retirees insist they never received a request for proof of life.

On Thursday morning, after repeated calls and letters of protest, Reynolds was relieved to receive a call from the DWP reassuring her that her pension would be reinstated. Some other British retirees have had their cut-offs extended so they can collect proof of life. Others saw their payments stopped.

The DWP told CBC News it would reinstate the affected retirees, but only after they went through a process they would have to initiate themselves.

“We have taken measures to allow you to get a certificate of life by phone, and we encourage those affected to contact our International Pension Center,” the UK government department said. “All payments will be retroactive.”

“Monumental Jamb”

“I’m still trying to get to the bottom of it,” British Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale told CBC News. “But it looks like there was a huge screw up on the part of the DWP that caused a huge amount of unnecessary suffering.”

Gale, who chairs the UK Parliament’s cross-party committee on frozen pensions, said: “Now we are obviously pushing for any unpaid pensions to be restored as a matter of urgency. went wrong.”

The DWP acknowledged that the original request letters did not reach retirees in Canada before they were cut. But his explanation for this mistake has changed.

Initially, the department assumed that Canada Post had lost the letters. “We understand the frustration of customers affected by delays with Canadian mail,” said the British newspapers Daily Telegraph and Daily Express.

But when CBC News was asked to clarify whether Canada Post was really to blame, DWP responded with a brief statement with a subtle but significant change in wording: “We understand the frustration and concern of customers in Canada affected by postal delays.”

When asked by CBC News if he was sticking with the original blame allocation, the DWP did not respond directly.

Phil Lego of the Canada Post told CBC News that “although we are continuing to investigate and forward inquiries to Royal Mail, we have not received any specific complaints about this.”

Gale told CBC News that the claim was never plausible to begin with.

“I find it rather hard to believe that an organization known for its efficiency like the Canadian Postal Service somehow managed to lose thousands of letters,” he said. “It just doesn’t add up.

“So it seems to me that someone from the DWP in the United Kingdom made this statement to try to justify why messages weren’t received and why people suddenly found their pensions were actually being cut off without prior notice.”

Pensioners do not believe in the explanation

Reynolds was also skeptical of the DWP’s initial claim that “Canadian postal delays” were to blame.

“I highly doubt it was Canada Post’s fault. Because why have many, many letters all over Canada gone astray because of this one item, testimonies of life? she said. “Therefore, I would say that this is a pension service. They have a problem there.”

Ian Andexser of Nanaimo, British Columbia, leads the Canadian Alliance of British Pensioners and has also received notice that his pension will be cut. He has won a one-month reprieve from that deadline while he collects the evidence needed to show the DWP that he is still alive.

“Because I am well aware of these forms of proof of life, I can assure you that if I had received the original form, it would have been sent straight back to the UK to ensure that my pension would not be suspended.” he said.

“I think it’s absolutely disgusting that the British government is turning over and blaming the Canadian postal system for this, which they basically did, as you can see in a number of newspaper articles that have been submitted to the United Kingdom.”

Unequal treatment of Canadian retirees

Andexser said that even if the current non-payment crisis is corrected, the UK government continues to unfairly and discriminate against some 130,000 pensioners in Canada by refusing to index their pensions for inflation, as it does for British pensioners in the US and Europe.

“People who have worked in the UK all their lives and paid into the British system should be treated equally with all British pensioners around the world,” he said, denouncing what he called the “ridiculous situation” when a British pensioner who settled in V the US ends up getting more money than another British retiree who made the same contributions.

Gale agreed that this is a major problem for British retirees in Canada and will remain even when the current mess is fixed.

“It must be completely stupid that someone living on one side of Niagara Falls in Canada has a frozen pension, while a hundred yards across the river in the United States, that pension is inflated,” he said.

The British government has argued that it cannot change pensions in Canada because it does not have a reciprocal agreement with Canada, as with the US and countries in Europe and other countries.

Gale said the situation is not due to a lack of effort on the part of Canada.

“Canada has made an offer for a mutual agreement,” he said. “The British government, under the cover of this lack of mutual agreement argument, is now saying, ‘Well, we don’t want mutual agreement.

“Sorry, you can’t have both. Canada made an offer. We must accept the offer and then honorably pay what is due.”

In any case, Gale said, “this idea that there has to be mutual agreement before the pension can be proportionate is utter nonsense.”

Even without a mutual agreement, Canadian pensioners living in the UK already have inflation-linked pensions because the Canadian government unilaterally chose to do so.

“Canada respects its retirees wherever they live,” Andexser said.

Trading leverage

Such unequal treatment is costly not only for individual British pensioners in Canada, but also for Canadian taxpayers who have to come to the rescue when British pensioners fall into noble poverty.

In addition, hundreds of millions of dollars are being held back that would have been spent in the Canadian economy.

As Canada’s calls for change have been rejected by the UK’s money-saving status quo government, Andexser said it’s time for Canada to use the leverage it has over the UK.

“I have repeatedly tried to contact Commerce Secretary Mary Ng to point out to her that recently pension issues have been included in the trade negotiations that the UK has been in post-Brexit with several countries in [European Economic Area]”, he said. “And the answer I keep getting from the trade department is that pensions should not be part of trade agreements.

“Well, that’s nonsense. The UK has already set the precedent. And it is not difficult for us that Canada should insist that this part of the trade negotiations includes ending the frozen pension problem that British pensioners in Canada are suffering from. .”

Andexser said that while in the past British pensions have depreciated steadily but slowly, they are now declining several times faster due to significantly higher inflation. He added that costs to the Canadian economy are now rising much faster.

“And I just pray for all these people who are suffering in Canada that the Canadian trade office will finally recognize that this is the best opportunity they have had in over 25 years to press for the UK to end this discrimination.”