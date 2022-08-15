UK approves Covid booster vaccine targeting two options

British regulators on Monday approved the country’s first Covid-19 booster vaccine for two variants of the coronavirus, the parent virus and the Omicron variant.
Half of each vaccine dose, or 25mcg, will target the original variant and the other half will target Omicron. In clinical trials, the vaccine, which is an updated version of Moderna’s original Covid vaccine, caused a good immune response to these two variantsas well as subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 in adults, the researchers found.
Dr June Rein, chief executive of the British Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency, said she was pleased that the new booster vaccine met the regulatory body’s safety, quality and efficacy standards. The decision was approved by the Human Medicines Commission, the UK’s independent expert scientific advisory body.
“The first generation of Covid-19 vaccines in use in the UK continue to provide important disease protection and save lives,” said Dr Rein. “What this bivalent vaccine gives us is a finely crafted tool in our arsenal to help protect us from this disease as the virus continues to evolve.”
The side effects were the same as the original Moderna booster dose and were generally mild, with no major safety concerns, according to UK regulators.
The introduction of highly contagious subvariants of Omicron this spring appears to have reduced the protection provided by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines against Covid hospitalizations, with more vaccinated people entering hospitals with Covid than during the Omicron winter wave. But booster shots have boosted people’s protection levels, scientists at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last month. The CDC recommends that people get booster shots as soon as they qualify.