UK approves Covid booster vaccine targeting two options

British regulators on Monday approved the country’s first Covid-19 booster vaccine for two variants of the coronavirus, the parent virus and the Omicron variant.

Half of each vaccine dose, or 25mcg, will target the original variant and the other half will target Omicron. In clinical trials, the vaccine, which is an updated version of Moderna’s original Covid vaccine, caused a good immune response to these two variantsas well as subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 in adults, the researchers found.

Dr June Rein, chief executive of the British Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency, said she was pleased that the new booster vaccine met the regulatory body’s safety, quality and efficacy standards. The decision was approved by the Human Medicines Commission, the UK’s independent expert scientific advisory body.