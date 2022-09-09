UGA football icon Walker, high-profile pastor Warnock clash in 2022 US Senate race

It is unusual for a sitting senator to run for re-election within two years of being first elected, but Sen. Raphael Warnock is doing exactly that.

In 2020, Sen. Johnny Isaacson resigned for health reasons two years before the end of his term. Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Kelly Loeffler as senator, pending a special election to fill Isaacson’s term, which Warnock won a year later. His victory gave the Democrats majority control in the Senate.

Isaacson’s term was set to expire this year, so Warnock is now running for a full six-year term. He faces former University of Georgia Herschel Walker, who easily won the Republican primary this spring but has stumbled since then, consistently trailing Warnock in the polls.

Walker received an early primary endorsement from former President Donald Trump, though it appeared that would not affect the race as much as Walker’s own name recognition.

With the US Senate split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, each Senate seat has the potential to tip control of the upper chamber to one party or the other — especially contests in swing states like Georgia — so the race has drawn national attention.

libertarian Chase Oliver have also qualified for the November 8 general elections.

What is the role of a senator?

The US Senate consists of two elected senators from each state, regardless of population. In addition to debating and voting on federal legislation, the Senate has sole authority to approve treaties and approve appointments of cabinet secretaries, federal judges, and ambassadors.

Senators, like other federal officials, also offer Component Services to residents of the state. They can help with a number of issues when residents are having trouble getting assistance from federal programs.

What happened in the primaries?

Walker easily won the primary against five other challengers with 68% of the vote. Agriculture Commissioner Gary Blake and former Navy SEAL Latham Sadler came in second and third, but none came close to the UGA star’s popularity. Walker’s campaign was polling far ahead of his opponents leading into the general election ahead of the primary vote.

Walker skipped several key events, including the primary debates, drawing criticism from his opponents. Black was particularly caustic in his criticism of Walker, issuing multiple TV attack ads. Despite his frequent attacks and his role as a statewide elected official, he received only 13% of the vote.

What you need to know about Raphael Warnock?

Raphael Warnock was born in Savannah in 1969, and graduated from Sol C. in 1987 before attending Morehouse College. Johnson graduated from high school and then attended Union Theological Seminary for a Master of Divinity, Master of Philosophy and Ph.D. It is included in A Custody dispute On his children and child support payments with his ex-wife.

In 2005, Warnock became senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the same church that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his father were pastors. He did not hold elected office before winning his Senate seat in 2021.

In his year-plus in the Senate he has focused on health care and economic issues, and that is An outspoken supporter Other priorities include access to abortion and voting rights. He introduced legislation to cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month for those with insurance, and the bill was included in the Inflation Reduction Act. Part of the legislation was rejected, but a provision capping monthly insulin costs at $35 for people on Medicare became law.

What do you need to know about Herschel Walker?

Walker played football for the University of Georgia and was part of the team that won the 1980 national championship. After playing for the Bulldogs, Walker spent 15 years in the National Football League. He also went to the 1992 Winter Olympics in bobsledding and was involved in a number of business deals, many of which Controversy.

Walker has never held elected office before. He has faced national scrutiny over a number of false claims, including Allegedly lying in his campaign When it was discovered that he had three additional children.

Walker is often driven more by his personality than his policies, but he remains focused Economic issues – Lower taxes, lower gas prices and government regulation. He also opposes abortion and expresses strong support for law enforcement.