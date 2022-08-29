New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Veiled in profound language in next year’s Senate Intelligence Authorization bill is the following sentence: “Cross-domain transmedium threats to the national security of the United States are expanding exponentially.”

You can shrug.

But let me run it through a universal translator for a moment. you know Like they used in “Star Trek”.

If I decode that sentence to tell you that lawmakers are worried about growing threats to the US from UFOs?

Now do I have your attention?

For the first time in history, Congress recognized that unidentified aerial phenomena – or “UAPs” as they are now called – could exist. And, if Congress passes the intelligence bill, lawmakers would mandate the creation of a special government office to identify what is terrestrial — and what is extraterrestrial.

The truth may be out there. But you won’t find it without first filling in the otherworldly, legislative bill text.

Unidentified flying objects have stumped military pilots for decades. They defy physics. Perform impossible aerodynamic maneuvers against the wind. They spin at a staggering speed.

That’s why lawmakers are forcing the military to unravel what we don’t understand.

“There are unexplained incidents,” said Ron Marks, a former CIA officer and intelligence adviser to the Senate leadership. “And if you can’t explain it, as a good intellectual person, you have to analyze it to find out what’s there and what’s not.”

Lawmakers have long been skeptical about what the military and intelligence agencies know — or admit they don’t know — about the things that are flying high.

That’s why the House Intelligence Committee held its first hearing on UFOs 50 years ago in May.

“When we detect something in our airspace that we don’t understand or cannot detect, it’s the job of those we entrust with our national security to investigate and report back,” said Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

But the hearing may have created more questions than answers.

Military officials played two videos during the hearing. They were able to describe a UFO event as a visual anomaly – thanks to night-vision goggles and recording equipment. Another episode remains a mystery. However, the videos shown at the trial are challenging to decipher.

“Congress is responding to the classified data because the unclassified data we’ve seen has an incredibly fuzzy picture,” said Avi Loeb, a theoretical physicist and cosmologist at Harvard University. “Unless there is more convincing evidence, I would not expect such a bill to be authorized, which I think there certainly is.”

There is concern that the army is hiding something.

“I always felt that the military was trying to hide to some extent the advanced programs they were working on,” Marks said. “But there are some things that need explaining.”

Lawmakers worry that if the technology doesn’t come from the US or space, it could be the Russians or the Chinese. And that poses an even bigger threat.

The top GOPer on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested as much in a 2020 interview with CBS.

“Frankly, if it’s something off-planet, it might be better than the fact that we’ve seen some sort of technological breakthrough from the Chinese or the Russians or some other adversary,” Rubio Three said. years ago. “It’s a national security risk to me and something we need to look into.”

That’s why lawmakers and others who study the cosmos say the onus is on the defense and intelligence communities to detect the undetectable.

“The government is an agency that monitors the skies all the time for national security purposes,” Loeb said. “So, you would expect people in their day job to monitor the sky to find such objects first. We need to figure out what these objects are.”

Loeb said the government is not a “scientific organization” and officials are concerned about “national security”. He said that it is the responsibility of the government to try to identify some of this.

After the release of “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” it was one thing for people in Roswell, NM to see things or have sightings in 1947 in the mid 1970’s. It’s another thing that people recognize things today. That’s why the government should be able to better explain certain incidents, Loeb said.

“I think there’s a lot better data now than decades ago. So, rather than worrying about the high-quality and anecdotal reports of decades ago, we now have an amazing tool that we didn’t have access to,” Loeb said.

In spring hearings, lawmakers said bias still exists in the military. Navy and Air Force pilots fear their credibility is on the line when they see strange things in the sky. Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind., who led the investigation, said some pilots worry their superiors will label them “kooks.”

President John F. Ron Marks inspired resistance among government officials to fully investigate the Kennedy assassination or explore the POW/MIA issue. Although nothing conclusive, Loeb suspects that people resist opportunities to change established patterns.

In the 16th century no one believed Nicolaus Copernicus and his idea that the earth and planets revolved around the sun. He faced inquisitions from the Catholic Church. Galileo was put under house arrest for his beliefs.

“There’s a stigma attached to discussing the possibility of extraterrestrials, and there’s some derision. But the point is, whatever it is … we have to recognize it, not ignore it,” Loeb said. “We have to be open-minded, because we may not be the smartest kid on our cosmic block.”

Congress must pass the Intelligence Bill before anything can happen. But the presence of the language in this bill represents a key shift in thinking about the unexplained.

Perhaps one small step can be a giant leap when it comes to UFOs.