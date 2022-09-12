New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

UFC veteran Elisa Theorodou has died at the age of 36 after a battle with stage 4 liver cancer.

Theodorou first fought for the UFC in 2014, fulfilling a lifelong dream. That fight was The Ultimate Fighter: Nation’s Middleweight Tournament, which launched his career.

It was Canadian fighters against Australia, and Theodorou defeated fellow Canadian Sheldon Westcott in the final for the middleweight division. He then signed his UFC contract.

In December 2015, Thiago Santos was the first man to beat Teodoro, who had won 11 straight up to that point.

Overall, Theorodou went 8-3 in his UFC career, losing to another middleweight contender, Derek Brunson.

Theorodou last fought on the regional circuit in 2021, defeating Bryan Baker in Colorado in December. As he dominated that circuit it pushed his overall record to 19-3. A return to the UFC could be in the cards if he doesn’t get sick.

According to TSN, Theorodou kept his illness a secret. He told only a few close friends.

Theorodou also worked as a stuntman, actor and producer when not in the Octagon. He is also an advocate for the use of medical marijuana in combat sports. He is the first fighter in Canadian and American sports to receive an exemption for medical marijuana for therapeutic use in 2020 by the British Columbia Athletic Commission. Theodoro was 31 years old at that time.