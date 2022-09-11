New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nate Diaz capped off a wild week in what may be his final UFC bout with a victory over Tony Ferguson on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Diaz finished Ferguson at UFC 279 with a guillotine choke in the fourth round. Ferguson entered the bout with Khamzat Chimaev missing weight for his fight with Diaz. He had to fight Kevin Holland instead and eventually defeated Holland with a chokehold of his own.

The 37-year-old’s time with the UFC may be over as his contract expired without the two sides coming to an agreement on an extension. Diaz appeared and won “The Ultimate Fighter 5” in 2007 and quickly rose through the ranks. He had memorable fights against Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor.

“At the end of the day, I love the UFC. I think I’ve had the longest career in the UFC and the most successful career of all,” Diaz said.

He has already announced plans to start his own promotion outside of the UFC. But McGregor also opened the door to a trilogy bout. McGregor is recovering from a broken leg he suffered in his last bout against Dustin Poirier.

“I want to get out of the UFC for a minute and show these UFC fighters how to take over and own another sport the way you want to do it,” Diaz said.

“Because Conor McGregor doesn’t know how to do it, and none of these other fighters know how to do it, so I’m going to go out there and take over another organization, another career. The best of it, and then I’ll come back here to get another UFC title. It’s the best fight in the world.”

UFC president Dana White said he will support Diaz in whatever he chooses to do next.

“Whatever Nate does from here on out, this is his home,” White said. By MMA Junkie. “He’s been here forever. It’s a sensation to have him here. I wish him well.

“He and I had this discussion in the offices months ago. Whatever he comes up with, I wish him nothing but the best. Fortunately, it’s great to have him here.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.