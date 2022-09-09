New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Just one day before UFC 279 in Las Vegas, Khamjat Chimaev, who is set to face Nate Diaz in the main event, was heavily weighed in on Friday.

Chimaev came in at 178½ pounds, 7½ pounds over his 171-pound limit for the welterweight class.

Diaz weighed exactly 171 pounds. Chimaev is risking a fight at UFC Apex.

The 28-year-old Chimaev, who is undefeated at 11-0-0 in his UFC career, is set to face Diaz, who is in his final fight under his current contract. At 37 years old, it’s unclear whether or not Diaz will return.

Chimau is the favorite to win this match. Fox Bet has him at -1000 (bet $1000 to win $100). So it’s a big problem, and Chimaew will have to cut that weight during Saturday’s final weigh-in.

Is it impossible? No. It had happened before, and Chimaev shrugged when he got his weight. He also made a post. He joked on his Twitter account.

Chimewe has been a mess in the week leading up to this fight. Middleweight fighter Paulo Costa clashed with Chimaev on Wednesday. Then, at the UFC 279 news conference, Chimaev kicked Kevin Holland, who was scheduled to fight Daniel Rodriguez on Saturday’s card. The UFC canceled the news conference immediately after the fight broke up.

If the fight does not go ahead, the main event will be a bout between Tony Ferguson and Li Jingliang, who also fights at welterweight, which is currently scheduled as the co-main event. Both fighters weighed 170½.