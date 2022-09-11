New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Irene Aldana pulled off a stunning knockout move in her victory over Macy Chiasson at UFC 279 on Saturday night.

In the third round of the bout, Aldana entered historic territory when her up kick landed on Chiasson’s liver. Chiasson lands on the mat in some serious pain. The injury also prompted the UFC broadcast team to ask, “What’s up?”

Aldana got a TKO win over Chiasson after the referee called Wright. The fight, a catchweight bout at 140 pounds, was stopped at 2:42 of the third round.

According to For the MMA junkie, It was just the third up-kick knockout in UFC history.

Aldana is 14-6 in her MMA career. The victory over Chiasson, a native of Mexico, was her fourth in her last five fights. She defeated Yana Kunitskaya by technical knockout at UFC 264 in July 2021. She has also defeated Ketlen Vieira and Vanessa Melo in bouts since September 2019.

Her lone loss was to Holly Holm by decision in October 2020.

Chiasson picked up her second loss in her last three fights. She defeated Norma Dumont at UFC 274 in May, but lost by submission to Raquel Pennington at UFC Fight Night 199 in December 2021. Prior to that, she had wins over Marion Reno and Shanna Young via unanimous decision.