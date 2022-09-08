UCP Leader Candidates Unite to Target Sovereignty Bill Daniel Smith

Four United Conservative Party leader candidates gathered at The Westin Hotel in downtown Calgary on Thursday morning to target presumed race leader Danielle Smith and her flagship politics.

“We are united here in our opposition to one political position, the Alberta Sovereignty Act,” said candidate Travis Toews, who took the podium first. “The act is a false consignment note.”

Fellow candidates Brian Jean, Leela Ahir and Rajan Soni also spoke at the event.

Candidates Rebecca Schultz and Todd Lowen were invited but did not attend, with the former tweeting that she also did not support the policy but was concerned about divisions within the party. CBC News has reached out to Loewen for additional comment.

All four who were present at the Westin Hotel said that if Smith won the lead, they would not support the proposed legislation as they understand it in its current state.

“Either the sovereignty act is a symbolic gesture, like the proposals passed by the Quebec National Assembly, or the sovereignty act is blatantly unconstitutional and the equivalent of starting a bar fight in the middle of a confederation,” Ahir said.

“In any case, Daniel Smith is playing with fire and selling fantasies to his supporters.”

In her campaign statement, Smith said “tens of thousands” of UCP members supported the plan to introduce the law. She said she respects the right of her fellow leadership candidates to criticize the plan.

“I have full confidence in the judgment of our UCP members in choosing the leader they believe will best protect them from Ottawa’s ongoing unconstitutional attacks on our province,” Smith said.

“I will respect their decision when it is made. I expect my future caucus colleagues to do the same.”

UCP leader candidates (left to right) Leela Ahir, Brian Jean, Rajan Soni and Travis Toews speak Thursday at the Westin Hotel in Calgary. Toews, pictured on the podium in this photo, said Daniel Smith’s Alberta Sovereignty Act would cause anger and frustration in the province. (Helen Pike/CBC)

Speaking to reporters after the event, Taves was asked how the caucus would support the act if it were passed, given that his campaign received the most endorsements in the campaign.

“So to speak. I believe that the passage of the sovereignty law, definitely in the form that I have seen and in the concept that I have seen, will be very difficult to get through the Legislative Assembly, based on the feedback that I have received. from members of the caucuses who support my leadership,” he said.

The debate shaped the race

The candidates paid particular attention to a press release issued by Smith’s campaign earlier this week. In this edition, Smith argued for mechanisms that she believed would allow the law to be implemented.

But the candidate group argued that the law would not stop alignment, a carbon tax, federal travel mandates, or allow the province to build inter-provincial corridors.

“The Sovereignty Act is just a useless and meaningless signal of virtue,” Soni said. “Daniel has to be frank. She needs to provide a wording of her action so we can know exactly what he will do.”

Jean argued that sovereignty law focused on things that either “could never have happened” or “things that [Smith] could never change.”

“Daniel is misleading UCP members about reality,” he said. “I have serious political differences with some people on this stage on issues like lockdowns, mandates and more.

“We can strongly disagree about politics and freedoms. But we don’t disagree about reality.”

In recent weeks, the race has largely revolved around the act, which alarmed lawyers and drew criticism from Prime Minister Jason Kenney, who earlier this week said he would turn the province into a “banana republic.”

Meanwhile, Smith accused the “awakened” media, entrenched interests, and the “political establishment” of using fear-mongering to discredit the act.

“In my view, restoring and reaffirming provincial rights across our country will protect all provinces from Ottawa’s devastating outrage,” Smith wrote in a release Tuesday.

The UCP is due to announce the results of the leaders’ vote on 6 October.