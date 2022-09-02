New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

UConn star women’s basketball player Paige Buekers says she will return to school next season despite being eligible for the WNBA draft.

Buickers, who will miss the 2022-23 season after tearing her ACL, said it is “out of the question” to stay in Storrs, Kan., to continue playing for the Huskies and head coach Geno Arriemma.

“I’m not going,” she told reporters Thursday via ESPN. “That’s out of the question. People ask me, ‘What are you thinking about redshirting this year, the fifth year, the COVID year?’

“I’m not thinking too far into it. But I’ll play college basketball again.”

Although she is not committed to that fifth year, she is eligible for three more seasons in college if she wishes.

Buecker’s ACL tear was devastating for Auriemma’s team, which was looking to bounce back from a 64-49 loss to South Carolina in the national championship game. She missed 19 games last season with a plateau fracture in her tibia and a meniscus tear.

Buekers was injured in a pickup game at UConn on Aug. 1.

“I was going full speed, and I tried to stop. And there was some contact — not a lot of contact — but it just kind of gave,” she said.

Rehab is going well for Beukers, and she says “I want to never take things for granted again, live in the moment, don’t think too far into the future because you never know what’s going to happen.”

Buekers is considered the next WNBA superstar after her outstanding freshman season with the Huskies. She averaged 20 points per game with 5.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 29 games.

Buekers has won every national award, from the Naismith Player of the Year and the Wooden Award to the Nancy Lieberman Award for Best Collegiate Point Guard.

Whether or not Bueckers returns to form next season is up for debate, but she will be in a Huskies uniform next season. In the meantime, she hopes to help Auriamma and his staff as much as she can.

“I really want to be 110% healthy before I play basketball again,” she said.