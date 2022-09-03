New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

UCLA and USC’s football programs open their 2022 seasons Saturday, with the Bruins welcoming Bowling Green to the Rose Bowl and No. 14 USC hosting Rice.

While many would think the weather in Los Angeles would be ideal for football, Southern California is not cooperating.

The temperature at kickoff for the UCLA game was nearly 100 degrees. It shouldn’t be too cold for USC, as high 90s are expected at the Los Angeles Coliseum for the 3 pm PT kickoff between USC and Rice.

Both stadiums are making changes to their game day procedures to help fans escape the extreme heat.

According to a CBS report, fans attending UCLA’s game in the Rose Bowl will be allowed to bring in factory-sealed water bottles up to 32 ounces, and “Water Monster” stations will be placed around the stadium for fans. Los Angeles.

The Rose Bowl will also have “Liquid IV” samples at both stadium gates.

“It’s going to be very hot here. It’s an early game,” said Jens Weeden, CEO and general manager of the Rose Bowl operating company, according to Pasadena Now. “We have cooling buses and misters. We are allowing people to bring water into the event.

“We’re doing everything we can to make it as enjoyable as possible. But Pasadena is known for its weather on January 1st, not so much for its weather on September 1st.”

At the Los Angeles Coliseum, fans are allowed to bring an unlimited number of 20-ounce water bottles, but free water cups are offered at concession stands. Cooling fans are placed at all entrances.