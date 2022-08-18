UBC Senate Votes to Repeal Honorary Bishop Degrees Associated with Boarding Schools

The Senate of the University of British Columbia in Vancouver voted Wednesday night to revoke an honorary degree awarded to the late Catholic Bishop John Fergus O’Grady, clergyman and former headmaster of Kamloops Boarding School, home to the Tkemloops Te Sekwepem Indian people. investigates possible unmarked graves.

The honorary degree was presented in 1986 when O’Grady retired after 20 years as head of the Diocese of Prince George.

Katherine Hensel, Secwépemc lawyer and legal counsel for Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc Nation, spoke before the Senate meeting and said the community appreciates UBC’s efforts to address past mistakes.

“The pain is acute and it’s good for UBC and other institutions to recognize this,” Hensel said, adding that investigating possible burials and dealing with Canada’s past is an ongoing “difficult” process for Indigenous peoples.

“It really removes a source of pain for the survivors and for the community, and for all of us who are directly, intergenerationally and indirectly affected by the legacy of boarding schools,” she said.

Professor Emeritus John Gilbert, who chairs a Senate tribute committee examining O’Grady’s role in the boarding school system, said he was grateful that the vote passed.

“A very, very, very big thank you to everyone who responded to our report from across British Columbia, Canada and around the world,” he said.

“I think we all understand that these kinds of conversations must continue and I’m very happy that we have your 100 percent support.”

Wednesday’s vote passed unanimously, with one abstention, and the decision to annul the O’Grady degree was one of three recommendations in the package proposal.

The second recommendation urged the university to conduct a historical reflection:

its role in subduing indigenous peoples and communities.

the role of its scholars in gathering evidence used to justify mistreatment of indigenous peoples in British Columbia and Canada.

ignorance by the academic community of “atrocities” committed on behalf of the public in British Columbia.

In the third, the Senate said the UBC must do more to create conditions where:

boarding school records can be saved and studied.

students can be taught and shown evidence of what happened in these schools.

the university can commit itself to learning and working towards finding solutions in a “collective journey towards truth and reconciliation”.

Controversial past

O’Grady’s employment at Kamloops Boarding School came to light when a letter attributed to him was posted on the BC Teachers’ Federation website and then widely shared on social media.

In a letter dated November 18, 1948, parents are informed that their children must return to school by January 3, when the Christmas holidays are over.

If the children do not return to school on time, they will not be allowed to go home from Christmas next year, the letter says.

It goes on to inform parents that seeing their children at Christmas is a “privilege granted” by the school and the government.

The legacy of O’Grady and many others associated with the Canadian boarding school system is being reassessed after Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc announced that ground-penetrating radar had found potential unmarked graves in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Julianne Walshaw (center) dances with her daughter to mark the anniversary of the discovery of potential burial sites at the former Kamloops Boarding School in Kamloops, British Columbia, in May 2022. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Since then, several other Indigenous peoples in Canada have said they, too, have found possible graves of children who were forced to attend boarding schools.

During a Senate meeting on Wednesday, UBC President and Vice Chancellor Santa Ono pledged to make sure that reviewing other honorary degrees awarded to people who have been involved in boarding schools or other racist and discriminatory practices, such as Canadian internment camps, is “adequately secured.”