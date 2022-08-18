UBC researchers say they’ve found a ‘weak spot’ in all COVID-19 variants that could lead to better treatments

Researchers at the University of British Columbia (UBC) have found what they call a “weak spot” in all major variants of the virus that causes COVID-19. future mutations.

In a peer-reviewed study published Thursday, the research team said they found a largely permanent weak spot – like a dent in the spike-like protein armor – that has survived the coronavirus mutations so far. Scientists have determined that a particular antibody fragment is able to “effectively neutralize” all variants to some extent because it exploits a vulnerability.

“What’s interesting is that he’s telling us that we can do it now. [weak] spot, it’s a bit like the gold rush analogy. We know where to go,” said Sriram Subramaniam, senior author of the study and a professor in the University of British Columbia School of Medicine.

“Now we can use this information … to develop better antibodies that can then take advantage of this. [weak] website.”

Looking for the “master key”

Antibodies are naturally produced by the body to fight infection, but they can also be created in a laboratory to be used as a treatment. Several antibody therapies already exist to fight COVID-19, but their effectiveness is declining against highly mutated variants such as the recently dominant Omicron.

“The antibodies attach to the virus in a very specific way, like a key to a lock. But when the virus mutates, the key no longer fits,” Subramaniam wrote in a statement.

“We were looking for master keys – antibodies that continue to neutralize the virus even after extensive mutations.”

A nurse provides information to parents and children during the first week of COVID-19 immunizations for children over six months old at the Vancouver Coastal Health clinic in Vancouver, Aug. 4. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Subramaniam said that the antibody fragment identified in the paper would be that “master key.”

Matthew Miller, director of the DeGroot Institute for Infectious Disease Research at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, called the findings a “really significant advance” in the fight against COVID-19.

“I was able to show that this antibody works against all of them, and it is really unique… It certainly gives hope that this [weak] the area they are targeting would be an area that would be very difficult for a virus to change – even in the future, because if it were easy to change, it would very likely [the virus] would have already tried to change that,” said Miller, who was not involved in the study.

“Now…viruses can always fool us,” he said in an interview on Thursday. “They are smart. There is always a way. But we want to make it as difficult as possible.”

High tech imaging used to study the virus

As part of a study published in Connection with natureThe research team used a process called cryoelectron microscopy (cryo-EM) to study a weak spot in the virus’s spike protein, called an epitope.

Cryo-EM technology involves freezing virus samples and taking hundreds of thousands of x-ray-like photographs that are used to recreate a 3D model of the molecule at the atomic level.

“Imagine that you were the size of an atom and could accurately observe what was happening,” Subramaniam explained.

In the process, the team saw how the antibodies interacted with the virus. An antibody fragment, called VH Ab6, was able to latch on to the weak spot and neutralize the virus.

Subramaniam said pharmaceutical companies could exploit this weakness to create potentially “option-resistant” treatments.

The researcher noted that the developments resulting from the discovery of the team will not be part of the treatment of COVID-19 in clinics for some time, but called it another step towards understanding the coronavirus itself and the disease it causes.

“We never know if this antibody will turn out to be ineffective against the next variant or not … But we are just saying that it really stood up well to the ability to neutralize the variants that we have seen to date,” Subramaniam. said.

The UBC team collaborated with colleagues at the University of Pittsburgh who were testing large libraries of antibodies and testing their effectiveness against COVID-19.