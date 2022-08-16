U.S. will not disburse $3.5 billion from frozen Afghan funds yet, citing terrorism fears

Ned Price, a State Department spokesman, said the administration is looking into alternative ways to use the money to help Afghans at a time when millions are suffering from mounting hunger.

“We are now looking into mechanisms that could be put in place to make sure that these $3.5 billion worth of stored assets flow effectively and efficiently to the people of Afghanistan in a way that is not ripe for leakage. terrorist groups or elsewhere,” Mr. Price said.

The issue of frozen money remains one of the most sensitive ones a year after President Biden’s decision to withdraw the last US troops from Afghanistan, which led to the fall of the Western-backed government and the return of the Taliban to power. The White House is reacting sharply as the anniversary approaches, expecting it to renew its criticism of the chaotic departure of Americans and the restoration of a draconian regime of repression, especially against women and girls.

The operation, during which al-Zawahiri was found and killed, has only intensified the debate in recent days. Mr. Biden and his allies argue that the success in hunting down al-Zawahiri has shown that the United States can still fight terrorists without deploying large ground troops. His critics pointed to the operation as evidence of the recklessness of Mr. Biden’s decision to leave Afghanistan, as it showed that the Taliban were again harboring Qaeda representatives, as they had been in the months and years before the September 11, 2001 attacks.