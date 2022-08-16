U.S. will not disburse $3.5 billion from frozen Afghan funds yet, citing terrorism fears

The Biden administration on Monday ruled out a return to Afghanistan’s central bank of $3.5 billion held in the United States anytime soon, citing the discovery that an al-Qaeda leader had taken refuge in downtown Kabul, apparently under protection. the Taliban government.
The position on the funds was laid out on the anniversary of the takeover of Afghanistan by extremist Taliban militants and just over two weeks after a US drone killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, a Qaeda leader, on the balcony of a bound house. faction of the Taliban coalition in the exclusive enclave of the Afghan capital.
“We don’t see DAB recapitalization as a short-term option,” said Thomas West, the US government’s special representative for Afghanistan, referring to the central bank’s initials. He noted that US officials have been discussing with the central bank for several months how to strengthen the Afghan economy, but have not received credible assurances that the money will not fall into the hands of terrorists.
“We do not have confidence that this institution has the safeguards and controls in place to manage assets responsibly,” Mr. West said in a statement. previously reported Wall Street Magazine. “And, of course, the Taliban’s harboring of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri adds to our deep concern about diverting funds to terrorist groups.”
Ned Price, a State Department spokesman, said the administration is looking into alternative ways to use the money to help Afghans at a time when millions are suffering from mounting hunger.
“We are now looking into mechanisms that could be put in place to make sure that these $3.5 billion worth of stored assets flow effectively and efficiently to the people of Afghanistan in a way that is not ripe for leakage. terrorist groups or elsewhere,” Mr. Price said.
The issue of frozen money remains one of the most sensitive ones a year after President Biden’s decision to withdraw the last US troops from Afghanistan, which led to the fall of the Western-backed government and the return of the Taliban to power. The White House is reacting sharply as the anniversary approaches, expecting it to renew its criticism of the chaotic departure of Americans and the restoration of a draconian regime of repression, especially against women and girls.
The operation, during which al-Zawahiri was found and killed, has only intensified the debate in recent days. Mr. Biden and his allies argue that the success in hunting down al-Zawahiri has shown that the United States can still fight terrorists without deploying large ground troops. His critics pointed to the operation as evidence of the recklessness of Mr. Biden’s decision to leave Afghanistan, as it showed that the Taliban were again harboring Qaeda representatives, as they had been in the months and years before the September 11, 2001 attacks.
Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken said al-Zawahiri’s presence showed that the Taliban “grossly violated” the withdrawal agreement first negotiated by President Donald Trump and implemented by Mr. Biden. But the administration hasn’t explained what implications it could have on the Taliban as a result. Taliban denied knowing that al-Zawahiri lived in Kabul with his family, despite the fact that the Haqqani clan, a terrorist faction of the government, appeared to be harboring him.
After the drone strike, US intelligence agencies concluded that while a handful of longtime al-Qaeda members remain in Afghanistan, the group has not re-established a significant presence there since the Americans left. But some counterterrorism experts said the decision could be too optimistic.
The funds in question on Monday are part of a total of $7 billion deposited at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York by the Afghan central bank during the Taliban takeover. Mr. Biden froze the money and decided to divide it in half: one part will be given to the relatives of the victims of 9/11 for prosecution, and the other will be used to meet the needs of the Afghan people, for example, to provide humanitarian assistance.
The United States is working with allies around the world to create a $3.5 billion international trust fund dedicated to helping the Afghan people. Officials said they have made significant progress in establishing such a trust fund, but did not say when it would be created or how it would work.
A year after the Taliban came to power, the Afghan economy collapsed, leading to mass starvation and a wave of refugees. In recent days, the United States has announced that it will send $80 million to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations to help fight hunger in Afghanistan, as well as $40 million to UNICEF to support the education of Afghan children, especially girls, and $30 million to the UN . Women to help Afghan women and girls seeking welfare services and managing civil society organizations.