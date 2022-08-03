U.S. Representative Jackie Valorsky dies in car crash

Enlarge this image toggle signature J. Scott Applewhite/AP

WASHINGTON. Republican U.S. Representative Jackie Valorsky died Wednesday in a car accident in her northern Indiana county, according to her office.

“Jackie’s husband has just been informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office that Jackie died in a car accident this afternoon. She returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. there will be no comment at this time,” her office said in a statement.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident shortly after noon. Police said the car swerved to the left of the center lane and collided head-on with the SUV Valorski was traveling in, killing Valorski, 58, and two others in the car.

A 55-year-old woman who was driving another car also died in the crash, police said.

Valorsky, who served on the House Ways and Means Committee, was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd congressional district in 2012. She previously served three terms in the state legislature.

Valorski was born in South Bend and lived near Elkhart, Indiana. She and her husband had previously been missionaries in Romania, where they established a foundation that provided food and medicine for poor children. Before entering politics, she worked as a TV news reporter in South Bend.