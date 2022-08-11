U.S. officials say heavy casualties prevent Russia from reaching its goal

WASHINGTON. The staggeringly high level of Russian casualties in Ukraine means that President Vladimir Putin may not be able to achieve one of his key military goals: capturing the entire eastern region of the country this year, Biden administration officials and military experts. to tell.
The latest estimate from U.S. intelligence and military officials is that 500 Russian troops are killed or injured every day, and Russia’s military operations have slowed to exhaustion, officials said.
Russia’s slow pace in the east was further hampered by the arrival of US multiple rocket launchers, which allowed Ukrainian troops to retake part of the territory and made it difficult for Russian soldiers to reach other areas.
Earlier this summer, Russian troops captured Ukraine’s Luhansk region, the country’s easternmost part. But in neighboring Donetsk, their advance has stalled, in no small part because of heavy casualties, the US military said.
“I think it’s safe to assume that the Russians probably lost 70 or 80,000 men in less than six months,” Deputy Secretary of Defense for Political Affairs Colin Kahl told reporters at the Pentagon on Monday, speaking of the dead and wounded.
“They have made some additional gains in the east, although not very significant in the last couple of weeks, but it has come at a high cost to the Russian military because of how well the Ukrainian military has performed and because of all the help the Ukrainian military has provided. received”.
Two US officials said the Russian casualty estimate included about 20,000 dead. Of that number, 5,000 are believed to be mercenaries from the Wagner Group, a private force linked to Mr. Putin, and foreign fighters, one official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because she is not authorized to discuss important military matters. estimates.
US officials say their casualty estimates are based on satellite imagery, communications intercepts, social media and local media reports.
The Russian government classifies military deaths as a state secret, and war dead are rarely mentioned on state television. Russia last released an official figure in March, when it said 1,351 Russian soldiers had died in the war. At the time, American officials estimated that the number was approaching 5,000.
Ukraine has also suffered heavy casualties, officials say. The Ukrainian government was reluctant to reveal the numbers, but said between 100 and 200 of its troops were killed daily.
As Ukraine has been at war with Russian separatists for nearly a decade, it has a large pool of seasoned veterans ready for combat. However, US officials say the conflict is the bloodiest ground war in Europe since World War II.
But for Russia, the high number of casualties meant slower progress. As a result, Mr Kahl said, “conditions in the east have basically stabilized” and Russia has been forced to redeploy its forces to the south as Ukraine steps up its campaign to reclaim territory there.
Mr. Putin has also added former soldiers to his ranks. But the effectiveness of the incoming troops on the battlefield is “very low,” a senior Defense Department official told reporters last month.
“The Russian military is seriously depleted,” said Seth J. Jones, director of the international security program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “This affects their ability to conduct an effective ground campaign in Ukraine.”
As the Russian military is suffering heavy casualties, US and European officials say they are struggling to get reservists and recruits into the fight.
Russia has already committed nearly 85 percent of its deployed army to the war, drawing troops from the country’s Far East and deployed around the world, defense ministry officials say. Before the invasion of Ukraine in February, the Russian armed forces had about 900,000 troops.
“The Russians probably don’t have enough effective combat forces to completely take Donetsk,” Mr. Jones said in an interview.
Moscow has also recruited Chechen troops and fighters from Syria, whose president is an ally of Mr. Putin. By relying on these fighters, Putin is avoiding internal protests over casualties and the need to call a general mobilization, which is akin to conscription, officials say.
“They have raised the age for recruitment in Russia and are taking other actions to sweeten the pot” for volunteers, said Evelyn Farkas, director of the McCain Institute and senior Pentagon official for Ukraine in the Obama administration. “They pull people from everywhere.”
But Ms Farkas added: “If they don’t do mass mobilization, which I don’t see at the moment being able to do politically, they will be at a loss.”
After capturing Lugansk, Russia announced that it was suspending the campaign in the east to regroup and rearm. But she continued to shell the cities and towns of the region, and her troops continued to fight. Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops went on the offensive in the cities of Donetsk, reclaiming patches of land there.
As fighting intensified in southern Ukraine, a series of explosions rocked a Russian air base in Crimea, on the southern peninsula that Russia illegally annexed in 2014, on Tuesday. Satellite imagery shows at least eight wrecked warplanes at the site of the explosion.
Ukraine has not officially claimed responsibility for the bombings, but a senior Ukrainian military official said the country’s special forces and local guerrilla resistance fighters loyal to the government were behind the attack.
Officials say that as Ukraine advances to reclaim territory in the south, Putin may have to move more troops there.
When Russia annexed Crimea, retired General Philip M. Breedlove, who served as supreme commander of NATO allied forces in Europe, said the Russian military lost so many troops that in some cases the units tried to force captured Ukrainians to fight.
“They have a huge problem with personnel, and an even more serious problem is that they are poorly trained,” General Breedlove said in an interview. “Their best parts are already bloody.”
Pentagon officials say Russian units are finding it increasingly difficult to advance when they are suffering high casualties.