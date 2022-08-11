U.S. officials say heavy casualties prevent Russia from reaching its goal

Ukraine has also suffered heavy casualties, officials say. The Ukrainian government was reluctant to reveal the numbers, but said between 100 and 200 of its troops were killed daily.

As Ukraine has been at war with Russian separatists for nearly a decade, it has a large pool of seasoned veterans ready for combat. However, US officials say the conflict is the bloodiest ground war in Europe since World War II.

But for Russia, the high number of casualties meant slower progress. As a result, Mr Kahl said, “conditions in the east have basically stabilized” and Russia has been forced to redeploy its forces to the south as Ukraine steps up its campaign to reclaim territory there.

Mr. Putin has also added former soldiers to his ranks. But the effectiveness of the incoming troops on the battlefield is “very low,” a senior Defense Department official told reporters last month.



What we consider before using anonymous sources.

How do the sources know the information? What is their motivation to tell us? Have they proven reliable in the past? Can we confirm the information? Even when these questions are satisfied, The Times uses anonymous sources as a last resort. The reporter and at least one editor know the identity of the source.

“The Russian military is seriously depleted,” said Seth J. Jones, director of the international security program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “This affects their ability to conduct an effective ground campaign in Ukraine.”

As the Russian military is suffering heavy casualties, US and European officials say they are struggling to get reservists and recruits into the fight.