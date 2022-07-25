U.S. Officials Growing Concerned about China’s Possible Action on Taiwan

US officials do not know if China plans to enforce this requirement. But Senator Chris Koons of Delaware, who is close to President Biden and often deals with the administration on Taiwan issues, said there is “a lot of focus” on what lessons China, its military and Mr Xi can learn from it. events in Ukraine.

“And one point of view is that the lesson is to ‘act early and act stronger’ before there is time to strengthen Taiwan’s defenses,” Mr. Koons said in an interview on Sunday. “And we may be moving towards an earlier confrontation – more squeeze than invasion – than we thought.”

Chinese officials know that Biden administration officials, also using lessons learned from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, are trying to orchestrate their arms sales to Taiwan to turn the democratic island into what some call a “porcupine” — teeming with reasonably effective weaponry and defense systems. to keep the Chinese leaders from trying to attack him.

US officials say they are not aware of any specific intelligence that indicates that the Chinese leadership has decided to take action in Taiwan anytime soon. But analysts inside and outside the US government are exploring what might be the best time for China to take bolder action to undermine Taiwan and the United States.