U.S. offers to trade arms dealer for Griner and Whelan

WASHINGTON. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken said the United States “submitted a substantial offer a few weeks ago” in negotiations with Russia to secure the release of basketball star Britney Greener and another American detainee, Paul Whelan.
A source briefed on the talks said that in June the United States offered to trade imprisoned Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Ms. Griner and Mr. Whelan, and that President Biden, who is under increasing political pressure to free the Americans— supported the proposal.
Speaking to reporters at a press conference in Washington, Mr. Blinken said that the United States and Russia had “repeatedly and directly discussed this proposal” and that he expected to soon raise it directly with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei V. Lavrov.
Mr. Blinken declined to provide further details about the offer or describe any Russian response, saying he did not want to jeopardize delicate talks with Moscow. Mr. Blinken last spoke to Mr. Lavrov, Russia’s top diplomat, in January at a meeting in Geneva, weeks before the February 24 Russian invasion of Ukraine brought about a near-total closure of American diplomacy with Russia.
Mr Blinken refused to confirm CNN report that Mr. Biden agreed to trade Mr. Bout, whose release the Kremlin has been demanding for years, for Ms. Griner and Mr. Whelan. Known as the “Death Dealer,” Mr. Booth is serving a 25-year federal prison sentence for conspiring to sell weapons to people who said they planned to kill Americans.
In response to a question last week about Mr. Bout’s potential swap, William J. Burns, director of the Central Intelligence Agency, speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, was unenthusiastic, calling Mr. Bout a “scum.”
Mr. Bout, 55, is a former Soviet military man who made his fortune trading arms around the world before being caught in a federal sting operation. Russian officials have pressed his case for years, and in recent weeks the Russian media have directly linked his case to that of Ms Griner.
Russia has held Ms Griner, 31, since mid-February, when she was arrested at a Moscow airport on charges of hash oil found in her luggage. She pleaded guilty to the drug charges against her and said Wednesday in a court outside Moscow that she had accidentally packaged a small amount of a cannabis-related substance she uses on her doctor’s orders to relieve pain. Russia has a notorious strict drug laws. At her trial on Wednesday, she spoke about her ordeal in an unfamiliar legal system.
Mr. Whelan, 52, a former head of the Marine Corps and a security company, was detained in a Moscow hotel in 2019 on charges of espionage. The State Department classified Mr. Whelan and Ms. Greener as “wrongfully detained” and transferred their cases to the Special Hostage Division.
In a statement, Mr Whelan’s brother David said the family had just learned of the US offer.
The fate of Britney Griner in Russia
The American basketball star spent several months in a Russian prison on charges of smuggling hash oil into the country.
“Our family is grateful to the Biden administration for seeking Paul’s release with the resources it has,” he said. “We hope that the Russian government will respond to the US government and accept this or any other concession that will allow Paul to return home to his family.”
Ms. Griner’s Russian defense said she learned about the American proposal from the news and did not participate in the discussions. According to lawyers, from a legal point of view, the exchange of prisoners is possible only after a verdict is passed by the court.
“In any case, we would be very happy if Britney can return home, and we hope that this will happen soon,” said one of her lawyers, Maria Blagovolina.
Declining to discuss details, Mr Blinken said the US government is trying to balance the imperatives of releasing illegally detained prisoners around the world while working to “strengthen the global norm against these arbitrary detentions, against what is truly a horrendous practice.”
Critics say the prisoner exchange encourages foreign governments and terrorist groups to arrest or kidnap Americans. But in April, the United States struck a deal with Moscow, sending back a convicted Russian drug dealer in exchange for Trevor Reed, a former US Marine arrested in Moscow in 2019 on charges of assaulting a police officer. Biden administration officials have suggested that the trade was an exceptional case, caused by Mr. Reed’s deteriorating health.