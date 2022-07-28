U.S. offers to trade arms dealer for Griner and Whelan

In a statement, Mr Whelan’s brother David said the family had just learned of the US offer.

The American basketball star spent several months in a Russian prison on charges of smuggling hash oil into the country.

“Our family is grateful to the Biden administration for seeking Paul’s release with the resources it has,” he said. “We hope that the Russian government will respond to the US government and accept this or any other concession that will allow Paul to return home to his family.”

Ms. Griner’s Russian defense said she learned about the American proposal from the news and did not participate in the discussions. According to lawyers, from a legal point of view, the exchange of prisoners is possible only after a verdict is passed by the court.

“In any case, we would be very happy if Britney can return home, and we hope that this will happen soon,” said one of her lawyers, Maria Blagovolina.

Declining to discuss details, Mr Blinken said the US government is trying to balance the imperatives of releasing illegally detained prisoners around the world while working to “strengthen the global norm against these arbitrary detentions, against what is truly a horrendous practice.”

Critics say the prisoner exchange encourages foreign governments and terrorist groups to arrest or kidnap Americans. But in April, the United States struck a deal with Moscow, sending back a convicted Russian drug dealer in exchange for Trevor Reed, a former US Marine arrested in Moscow in 2019 on charges of assaulting a police officer. Biden administration officials have suggested that the trade was an exceptional case, caused by Mr. Reed’s deteriorating health.