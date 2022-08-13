off
Mexican President Enables Cartels to Export Fentanyl to US: Rep. McCall

Texas Representative Michael McCall talks about the fentanyl crisis in the US on ‘The Story with Martha McCallum’.

US government employees in Tijuana, Mexico are being advised to shelter in place after a sudden outbreak of violent crime.

Mexican law enforcement is investigating a series of vehicle fires and reports of violence in the area. The sudden outbreak of arson spooked officials and raised questions about the motive.

The US government has ordered workers to stay in shelters and public places as a precaution.

Firefighters work at the scene of a burnt mass transit vehicle after unidentified persons set it on fire in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on August 12, 2022.

“The US Consulate General Tijuana is aware of multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks and heavy police activity in Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada and Tecate,” the consulate said. “U.S. government employees have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice.”

The consulate recommended that US government employees “avoid the area, seek safe shelter if in the area, monitor local media for updates, be aware of your surroundings, and notify friends and family.” [their] security.”

Armed members of the National Guard walk past the site of a burned mass transit vehicle after it was set on fire by unknown persons in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, August 12, 2022.

Montserrat Mayor Caballero Ramirez told reporters that at least 10 vehicles were reported on fire and that police reserves and National Guard units were ready to be deployed if necessary, according to NBC 7 San Diego.

People look at a burnt mass transit vehicle after it was set on fire by unidentified persons in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, August 12, 2022.

Tijuana has long been involved in domestic and international investigations into violent crime and drug trafficking.

Earlier this year, US authorities announced the discovery of a large tunnel stretching under the US-Mexico border that was being used to transport undetected drugs.

The “fully operational” tunnel, more than 1,700 feet long, runs from Tijuana to an industrial warehouse in San Diego.

Officials said it had a “sophisticated” structural system that was likely used for smuggling HeroinMethamphetamine and Fentanyl in the US

