U.S. brings warships through Taiwan Strait first since Pelosi's visit

The guided missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) passes through the Philippine Sea, June 18, 2016. The US Navy guides the warships USS Chancellorsville and USS Antietam through the Taiwan Strait. the transit came to light after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August.

TAIPEI, Taiwan. On Sunday, the US Navy sent two warships across the Taiwan Strait, making the first such crossing that came to light after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in early August, at a time when tensions make the waterway especially busy.

USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville are making their planned transition, the US 7th Fleet said. The cruisers “passed through a corridor in a strait that is outside the territorial sea of ​​any coastal state,” the statement said.

China has conducted many military exercises in the strait seeking to punish Taiwan after Pelosi visited the self-ruled island despite Beijing’s threats.

Chinese ambassador says US provokes China with congressional visits to Taiwan

China sent many warships to the Taiwan Strait and the waters surrounding Taiwan after Pelosi’s visit, and also sent military aircraft and launched long-range missiles. He views the island as part of his national territory and opposes any visits by foreign governments that recognize Taiwan as their own state.

China said it was monitoring the movement of the ships. “The troops of the (Eastern) Theater Command are on high alert and ready to thwart any provocation at any time,” said Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesman for the Eastern Command of the People’s Liberation Army of China.

The U.S. regularly sends its ships across the Taiwan Strait in so-called freedom of navigation maneuvers.

A 100 miles (160 kilometers) wide strait separates Taiwan from China.

