U.S. authorities are looking for a defense contractor named Fat Leonard who escaped from house arrest.

SAN DIEGO. Three weeks before the sentencing, the Malaysian defense contractor at the center of one of the largest bribery investigations in U.S. military history made an escape that was as stunning and brazen as the case itself: U-Haul trucks were seen at his home in San Diego before Leonard Glenn Francis, known as “Fat Leonard”, cut off his ankle monitor and disappeared.

On Tuesday, about a dozen US law enforcement agencies were looking for Francis. But officials acknowledged that he may already be in Mexico and possibly on his way back to Asia.

Four years ago, U.S. District Court Judge Janice Sammartino feared Francis might be on the run when she turned down a request from his lawyer to let him be under house arrest without 24-hour security watching over an ailing lawyer. At the time, Francis was cooperating with prosecutors as they filed charges against dozens of Navy officials who accepted bribes in exchange for classified information that gave Francis’ ship maintenance business in Asia an advantage in obtaining military contracts.

When asked about the daring escape on Tuesday, his lawyer Devin Burshtein, who has pushed for more leniency with his client, said: “I have no comment at this time, sorry.”

Sammartino repeatedly claimed that Francis, who was in poor health and needed medical attention, could only remain under house arrest if private security guards were on site. At one point, she expressed concern that if he escaped and ended up “for whatever reason, back in Malaysia”, her name would come up if anyone asked “who allowed someone to do this without any guarantees”, according to the transcript of the closed protocol. closed hearing in February 2018, which was disclosed in January.

She raised similar concerns at another hearing on December 17, 2020, after receiving a report that the house had been left unguarded for nearly three hours, according to court records. The guard said he had a long lunch break and Francis apologized to the judge for the accident.

It was unclear if the 24/7 security guards were on duty that weekend.

The US Attorney’s Office in San Diego declined to comment, citing calls to the US Marshals Service. Deputy U.S. Supervisory Marshal Omar Castillo said his officers found no security personnel at the home when they arrived Sunday afternoon, almost seven hours after Francis is believed to have removed his monitor from his ankle with heavy scissors. The device was found at home.

Castillo said someone called the San Diego Police Department, who sent officers to the house shortly before 2:00 pm to check on him. Castillo said he didn’t know who called. Finding the house empty, the police contacted the U.S. Pretrial Investigation Service, the federal agency responsible for his detention, which then called the U.S. Marshals Service.

Castillo said he did not know if the guards were still ordered to be there. He said neighbors reported seeing U-Haul trucks coming and going from home one or two days before the escape. Preliminary trials declined to comment or answer questions.

The house is about 40 minutes from the Mexican border, where cars rush to Tijuana and stop only at random. Castillo said Mexican authorities were put on alert and on Tuesday 10 US law enforcement agencies at the local, state and federal levels were looking for Francis.

Castillo said the GPS monitors are easy to remove and don’t stop people from escaping. He added that he wouldn’t be surprised if Francis was already in Mexico, since it’s easy to enter the country and not be stopped.

“You know, that’s the risk one takes when defendants are under GPS surveillance,” he said. “They don’t all cut off their GPS bracelets, but it can happen.”

It was an unexpected turn in a case already full of shocking revelations.

Almost a decade ago, Francis was arrested in a San Diego hotel as part of a federal sting operation. Investigators say he and his company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia, bailed out the Navy for more than $35 million by bribing dozens of high-ranking Navy officers with booze, sex, lavish parties and other gifts. In return, officers, including the first serving admiral convicted of a federal offense, covered up a scheme in which Francis overcharged for supplying ships or charged for fake services at ports he controlled in Southeast Asia.

The case, which revealed obscene details about the betrayal of military personnel to their wives and the search for prostitutes, put the Pentagon in a difficult position. He was prosecuted by the US Attorney’s Office, which offered an independent body from the military justice system.

Francis was due to be sentenced on September 22 after years of working with prosecutors that resulted in dozens of convictions.

All that collaboration will mean nothing now, but Francis could be hard to catch given his wealth and extensive connections around the world, said Jason Forge, a former federal prosecutor in San Diego who has worked on a number of high-profile corruption cases.

“He doesn’t strike me as someone who makes a spontaneous decision in such circumstances,” Forge said. “I assume that means he has planned everything and has everything he needs to do it. Perhaps for some time he will be a free bird.