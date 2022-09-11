U.S. Ambassador Thanks Gander, Netherlands on 9/11 Anniversary

On Sunday, a senior US diplomat in Canada spoke in Gander, the Netherlands, to thank residents for their help in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks 21 years ago.

Ambassador David Cohen marked the occasion with a speech at the city’s annual memorial ceremony. He said a community that welcomed hundreds of stranded air passengers into their schools and homes for days while flights were suspended may represent the best humanity has to offer.

“On behalf of the President of the United States, on behalf of the American people, and from the bottom of my heart, thank you for your kindness, for your humanity, and for giving us hope and optimism that good will always triumph over evil,” he said.

The community marked the grim anniversary with several activities over the weekend, including food, storytelling and a formal ceremony at the local Pentecostal church.

After the September 11, 2001 attacks, flights over North America were discontinued. Due to its geographic location, dozens of people were forced to land in Gander, and the city’s population nearly doubled in a few days before the travelers were able to leave again.

“It was also a day when tremendous humanity was shown,” Cohen said. “In the case of Gander, we took care of 7,000 stranded travelers, fed them, provided them with lodging, and offered them a shoulder to cry on and encourage the fact that the world will turn out well.”

Gander singer Robin Slade sings during a ceremony marking the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Gander, the Netherlands. (Garret Barry/CBC)

In the years since the events, the actions of the people of Gander and nearby communities have received worldwide recognition through documentaries and a Broadway musical. Come from afar.

Cohen said it was a “personification” of a “tectonic battle” between good and evil.

“It really shows that good can actually conquer evil. It can mitigate the destructive effects of evil, and that in the end, if allowed to take its course, good will triumph over evil.”

WATCH | Link via Gander, CBC news special commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks:

The Gander Connection: Watch Our Special Report on 9/11, 20 Years Later Duration 46:12 Anthony Germain hosts the CBC Newfoundland and Labrador special from Gander.

Jeanette Gutierrez, who worked across the street from the Twin Towers on the morning of September 11, 2001, attended the annual Gander ceremony and Cohen’s Sunday speech. She said she only left her office at her sister’s urging, before they knew the towers were in danger of collapsing.

She often travels to Gander to commemorate the day and said she felt therapeutic when she was in Newfoundland and Labrador for the ceremonies.

“When you are in New York on September 11, the feeling is very, very heavy… It is so overwhelming. And here, it doesn’t take away the darkness and it doesn’t take it away, it just adds light to it,” she said.

Jeanette Gutierrez worked in the building across the street from the Twin Towers and says she felt the impact of the first plane as she sat at her desk on the morning of September 11, 2001. (Garret Barry/CBC)

“So I still feel the same emotions. But in addition to these emotions, I feel this big embrace of hope, light and goodness. So it’s not easy to be here. 9/11 is never easy, but it’s not that hard.”

According to Lane Zizka, an American graduate student who researched Gander’s response to the 9/11 attacks as part of her coursework, central Newfoundland is still being welcomed.

She has conducted dozens of interviews with local residents for her master’s thesis and is meeting many of them in person for the first time this weekend in Newfoundland and Labrador.

“The wonderful friends I made in my research asked me to come,” she said. “I already feel this deep, immediate sense of belonging.”

Learn more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador