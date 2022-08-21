closer
British boxing star Tyson Fury revealed on Sunday that he stabbed his cousin to death and called on the government to implement tougher punishments for knife crimes.

Fury revealed Rico Burton’s death in an Instagram post.

Tyson Fury sits on his throne before his WBC world heavyweight title fight against Dillian Whyte on April 23, 2022 at Wembley Stadium in London.

(Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“My cousin was murdered last night, stabbed in the neck, it’s getting ridiculous idiots carrying knives,” the two-time world heavyweight champion wrote. “This needs to stop soon, the UK government needs to impose greater punishment on knife crime, it’s an epidemic & you don’t know it until it’s your own 1! Life is too precious & it can be taken away too soon. Enjoy every moment. RIP RICO BURTON God bless you in heaven. See you soon See you #armsonly.

Tyson Fury speaks to Dillian White's corner after their WBC world heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2022 in London.

(Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Burton was involved in a bar fight in Altrincham in which two men were stabbed, the Manchester Evening News reported. According to the paper, a 31-year-old man died after being taken to the hospital, and police said a 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

“Police are appealing to the public for more information after two males were stabbed outside a bar in Altrincham. Just after 3am this morning (Sunday 21 August 2022), police were called to reports of a stabbing of two males outside a bar in Goose Green, Altrincham,” Greater Manchester Police said. A spokesperson said in a statement. “Emergency services attended the scene. Two people were taken to hospital with serious and life-changing injuries.

“A 31-year-old man died a short time later in hospital. A 17-year-old man also remains in hospital with serious injuries.

“A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody on suspicion of section 18 assault. A homicide investigation has been launched and we would like to appeal to members of the public who have further information regarding this incident.”

The police have started a murder investigation.

Tyson Fury in the crowd during the Nathan Gorman v Tomas Salek match at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, Britain.

Tyson Fury in the crowd during the Nathan Gorman v Tomas Salek match at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, Britain.
(Action Pictures/Lee Smith)

Fury, 34, was born in Wythenshawe, Manchester, England. Earlier this month he announced his retirement from the sport.

