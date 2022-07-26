New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Miami Dolphins’ newest superstar, Tyreek Hill, hyped Tua Tagovailoa’s playmaking abilities again Monday as the team’s training camp begins later this week.

The Dolphins acquired Hill in a trade during the offseason from the Kansas City Chiefs. That was reportedly down to the Dolphins and New York Jets as Hill’s two preferred destinations, and he landed in Miami instead of the Big Apple.

Hill appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” and was asked about Tagovailoa’s potential and why he wants to play for the Dolphins instead of the Jets.

“I think a lot of people haven’t seen the full potential of young Tua,” Hill said, adding that Tagovailoa has big-game experience from playing at Alabama. “I had a chance to play with him, practice with him in practice and see his confidence. I had a chance to play golf with him — a good guy, obviously.

“When I look at him and when I look at Patrick (Mahomes) there are a lot of similarities. He’s definitely on to something.”

Hill added that while Wilson is “a dog,” he “plays with the most accurate quarterback in the NFL.”

The superstar wide receiver did a good job of growing Tagovailoa in the offseason. He called Tagovailoa more accurate than Mahomes and made it clear earlier this month that he believes the quarterback will silence doubters.

“Most people take back their words about what they say [Tua],” Hill said Friday on his “It Needed to Be Said” podcast. “I can’t really name the point, but I’ve been saying reporters, analysts, Twitter trolls. All those people take back their words about what they said [Tua]And I’m sitting there, eating my popcorn.”

There will certainly be high expectations for Tagoailoa over the next three years. In 13 games last season, he threw for 2,653 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Miami has not made the playoffs since the 2016 season.