Tyler Reddick won at Indy to cap the best month of his NASCAR career

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Reddick already scored his first Cup career victory this month, qualified for NASCAR’s playoffs and signed a big contract with a new team.

Now he’s winning at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Reddick had the best month of his career on Sunday with an overtime win on the road course at Indy to give him two wins in his last five Cup races.

He scored his first career win at Road America in Wisconsin on July 3, then announced nine days later that he would leave Richard Childress Racing in 2024 for the 23XI team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.

Win No. 2 looked within easy reach as Reddick was comfortably ahead until 15 laps late when debris from Christopher Bell’s car brought out the race’s fourth caution with six remaining.

That set up the restart with three laps to go and Reddick lined up alongside road course ace Chase Elliott, who passed Reddick for the lead until he spun for another caution that sent the race into overtime.

On the next restart Reddick had to hold off defending race winner AJ Allmendinger, who also won Saturday in the Xfinity Series. But Allmendinger was physically tired and struggling because his cooling device didn’t work the whole race and he didn’t challenge Reddick at all and collapsed when he got out of his car.

So it was Ross Chastain who made Reddick claw his way to the yard of bricks.

Chastain completely missed the first turn and used the access road to return to the racing course ahead of Reddick and the clear new leader. Reddick chased him for an entire lap around the 2.439-mile course and regained the lead to complete the final lap.

Reddick’s victory made him the first RCR driver since Kevin Harvick in 2013 to win multiple races in a season and the first since 2017 to achieve multiple wins in a season for RCR.

Austin Cindric, driving for track owner Roger Penske, finished second in a Ford and was followed by fellow rookie Harrison Burton, who finished a career-best third for Wood Brothers Racing. The No. 21 Ford driven by Burton is an offshoot of Team Penske.

Todd Gilliland was fourth for his career-best finish, and the rookie led his first career Cup laps in the closing stages when he led for four laps.

Bubba Wallace was fifth in the Toyota for the 23XI, and Penske’s Joey Logano and finally Allmendinger, dropped to seventh on the restart in overtime. Michael McDowell was eighth and Stewart-Haas Racing’s Cole Custer and RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher rounded out seven of the top-10 finishes in a race won by Ford drivers Chevy.

Bad birthday

Kyle Larson celebrated his 30th birthday with a long Sunday in Indianapolis that ended with a horrific crash in which the brakes on his Chevrolet appeared to fail.

The reigning NASCAR champion was already five laps down because of a flat starting tire. Larson’s day ended quickly when he seemed unable to slow his car down as he went full speed into a turn and directly into Ty Dillon’s car.

Dillon’s car was destroyed by the blow. After Larson got out of his own car, he went over to Dillon’s to check on him.

“All I saw was a blue flash,” Dillon said. “Hardest I’ve ever hit.”

Larson declined comment as he left the infield care center.

Next

Michigan hosts NASCAR races Sunday at International Speedway, the opener of the final four-week stretch to finalize the playoff field. Ryan Blaney is the defending race winner.