New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The New York Mets sit in first place National League East Three games into the Atlanta Braves , the organization is looking to make the postseason for the first time since the 2016 season.

Thursday, the Mates went out and found out Some help as the MLB regular season heads into August.

New York acquired outfielder Tyler Naquin from the Cincinnati Reds, a move that surprised the left-handed hitter.

“It’s definitely not blue,” Naquin said Friday. According to the New York Post . “I’ve heard some things about other teams, but every year you hear something at the trade deadline. I’m sure everybody’s going to start heating up here in the next couple of days.”

White Sox’s Tim Anderson Bumps Umpire After Ejection: ‘I Didn’t See Any Contact That I Know Of’

Naquin adds another Bat to the Mets lineup And a player who can handle all three outfield positions for manager Buck Showalter.

“He’s a guy who can play all three outfield positions, a left-handed bat, a good defender and thrower and run the bases,” Showalter said. “He can bring some things that all clubs need. Another piece that we can maintain and perform against a tough lineup.”

Aaron Judge’s ninth multi-home run game puts him in the 40-homer club before August

Naquin hit .246 with 33 RBIs and seven home runs in 56 games with the Reds and is set to become a free agent after the season.

Naquin, who did not play in New York’s 6-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday night, now has a chance to play for a team with postseason aspirations.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s fun, man,” Naquin said, according to MLB.com. “That’s exciting news. It’s been a whirlwind the last couple of hours. … It should be a fun ride.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Mets and Marlins are scheduled to play the second game of their three-game series on Saturday night at 6:10 pm ET.