Two years after Trudeau promised a Canada-made COVID vaccine, the country is still waiting

A year after it was supposed to start producing vaccines for Canada, a government-funded factory in Montreal is idle and continues to face regulatory hurdles.

In the early days of the pandemic, the federal government announced a multimillion-dollar funding deal with the National Research Council (NRC) to expand a vaccine manufacturing plant in Montreal, a site Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said would pump out Canadian-made COVID-19. -19 shots by November 2020.

Two years after the Prime Minister made this promise, NRC still hasn’t produced a single vial of a COVID-19 vaccine.

A spokesman for the NRC, the federal research and development agency, told CBC News that his vaccine manufacturing facility recently received the necessary approvals from Health Canada. But NRC still hasn’t given a start date for the Biological Manufacturing Center (BMC).

“A review by Health Canada took place at the end of July 2022 and the facility was found to be compliant,” an NRC spokesperson said.

The spokesperson directed questions about vaccine production to Novavax, a Maryland-based company that Ottawa has engaged to provide COVID-19 vaccinations at the facility.

A Novavax spokesperson said in a statement that the company “continues to work with NRC to complete the technical transition of our COVID-19 vaccine” and expects “to integrate supplies from this facility into our vaccine program” at an unspecified later date.

Announcing a $44 million investment in the NRC facility in April 2020, Trudeau said the expansion of this and other facilities will put Canada “at the forefront of scientific research” and provide the country with “the infrastructure to prepare individual dose vials as soon as a vaccine becomes available.” “.

In August of that year, the government injected an additional $126 million into the Royalmount NRC site, a federal investment that Trudeau said would “enable pre-production of 250,000 doses of vaccine per month starting in November 2020.”

But when November 2020 rolled around, Trudeau acknowledged that no shots would happen as planned. The project’s original schedule was thwarted by construction delays and a failed deal with a Chinese vaccine manufacturer.

In February 2021, as Canada struggled with a limited vaccine supply, Trudeau said the NRC facility would complete construction sometime this summer – and that vaccinations would follow shortly.

“We expect the facility to be up and running by mid-2021,” Trudeau said.

In an interview with CBC News at the time, Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne compared building such a facility from scratch in such a short timeframe to a US mission to put a man on the moon.

“It’s like the Apollo project,” Champagne said. “It usually takes two to three years to get production going.”

As Pfizer and Moderna faced insatiable demand for their products at this early stage of the immunization campaign, Trudeau’s announcement and Champagne’s optimism were welcome news for Canadians worried about a vaccine shortage.

Asked for comment on Friday, Champagne’s office said he was not available for an interview.

Trudeau also announced in February 2021 the government’s partnership with Novavax, a company that had never actually brought a vaccine to market before COVID-19.

This US unit, Trudeau said, will take tens of millions of shots at the Montreal site. “This is an important step forward to have vaccines made in Canada for Canadians,” he said.

Dr. Earl Brown is Professor Emeritus at the University of Ottawa School of Medicine and an expert in virology and microbiology. He said the government’s timeline for the start of production was “completely unrealistic”.

“These things are just really hard to build. Too much regulation is extreme. So I think it was wildly optimistic,” he said.

“It takes at least two years to build any new facility. I didn’t believe any of those numbers when I first heard them.”

Brown said another major vaccine manufacturing project in Canada, a $925 million expansion of French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi’s Toronto campus, is set to take five years, with production expected to begin sometime in 2027.

Optimistic chart

“The world’s leading vaccine maker has given itself five years and they do it all the time,” Brown said, adding that the government should have anticipated that a relatively untested company like Novavax would take longer.

Canada was once the world leader in vaccine development and production, and Canada’s manufacturing facility has been emptied after decades of cutbacks and mismanagement. The government has said little of late about the NRC facility, which it once touted as a solution to the country’s vaccine problems.

In June 2021, the NRC quietly announced that construction on the facility had been completed on time, an impressive achievement that came just ten months after the first shovels hit the ground.

But in the world of biomanufacturing, construction is just one of the many hurdles an organization must overcome before it can start making sensitive products like a COVID-19 vaccine or other drug.

Such a company must meet a number of industry and regulatory requirements before vaccines or biologics can be safely produced.

Were they too ambitious?

Marc-André Gagnon, an associate professor at Carleton University and an expert on the pharmaceutical industry, said the government had made a promise to build the NRC site during the “emergency” and a 2021 production start date was likely the best-case scenario.

“They had to be ambitious. The question is, were they too ambitious? Some voices say yes. end of 2021, for sure,” he told CBC News.

Gagnon said that despite the delays, Royalmount is a welcome addition to Canada’s manufacturing landscape. He said a developed country like Canada needed a public and domestic source of vaccines to avoid the mad scramble that defined the early COVID-19 vaccine procurement process.

“Canada used to be a center for vaccine production. We were world class. We need biomanufacturing capacity for the next event, the next pandemic,” he said.

“And let me stress this – we need more government production capacity to discipline the private market a bit and avoid predatory pricing.”

Don Davis of the NDP says the Trudeau government has “serious credibility issues” with vaccine production. (Ian Christie/CBC)

NDP MP Don Davies, the party’s health critic, agreed that some sort of community-based vaccine production option was prudent, but the government’s handling of the NRC facility was a “major failure.”

He said it showed that Ottawa had a “serious trust problem.”

“This pandemic has been going on for more than two years, and we still do not produce a single dose of vaccine in this country. It’s a failure of policy, a failure of accountability and a failure of trust,” he told CBC News.

“The Prime Minister publicly stated in August 2020 that we will be manufacturing vaccines at a facility in Montreal. It was either extremely irresponsible, or incompetent, or misleading. I don’t know which of the three, but Canadians do know that we had a direct and clear promise from the prime minister that vaccines would be made here in Canada at a time when we were all on pins and needles.

“He was either misinformed or misled. He has to confess to the Canadians.”

Conservative MP Michael Barrett, the party’s health critic, is equally scathing in his assessment of the government’s vaccine record.

In a statement, Barrett said that “Trudeau’s Liberals have spent millions of dollars on their promises to produce vaccines domestically, and two years later, they’ve missed every deadline without showing anything.”