Two women are suing George Foreman in a Los Angeles court, alleging the former boxer sexually assaulted them when they were teenagers in the 1970s.

According to Reuters, One of the women’s lawsuit alleges that Foreman had sex with her in San Francisco when she was 15. Another lawsuit filed by a separate woman alleges that Foreman raped her when she was 15 and 16 years old.

A lawsuit alleges that Foreman threatened to fire the woman’s father, who was his mentor, if she didn’t comply. Both women said their fathers were colleagues of Foreman and met him when they were children.

Foreman, 73, previously denied the allegations.

“For the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family,” he said in a statement last month. “They falsely claim that I sexually assaulted them 45 years ago in the 1970s. I strongly and unequivocally deny these allegations.”

Foreman is not specifically named in the lawsuits and is instead referred to as “Do 1”, but he is mentioned as a boxer who became world heavyweight champion in 1973 before losing the title to Joe Frazier the following year. Muhammad Ali.

The lawsuits were filed as a result of the California Child Victims Act of 2020, which “Extends statute Limitations on California Child Sexual Abuse Survivors Suing Adult Abusers.”

Foreman had a 76-5 record in his professional career from 1969 to 1997.