Two women settle cases with Mario Batali
Entertainment

Two women settle cases with Mario Batali

By printveela editor

-

5
0
(CNN)Chef Mario Batali has settled two lawsuits with women who accused him of touching him inappropriately in separate incidents in 2016 and 2017.

Alexandra Brown sued Batali in 2019 for kissing her at a Boston-area restaurant in 2016, touching her groin and reaching up her skirt, and touching her vagina without her consent. A joint court filing on August 12 states that “the parties are expected to file a motion to dismiss the case and a stipulation of dismissal with prejudice.”
In 2018, Natalie Tenne accused Batali of rubbing her breasts, kissing her, and grabbing her buttocks and groin during an incident at a Boston restaurant in 2017.

    Celebrity chef Mario Batali has been acquitted of molesting a woman at a Boston restaurant
    Batali faces a felony indecent assault and battery charge in connection with Tenne’s allegations, but acquitted in a bench trial earlier this year. An Aug. 9 docket entry related to her case against Sheff said the upcoming status conference was canceled because the case was “settled.”
      CNN has reached out to Batali’s lawyers for comment. Batali has consistently denied the allegations against him.
      CNN asked attorneys Eric Baum and Matthew Fogelman, who represent the women in their separate cases, if entering into the settlement agreement was wrongful. In a joint statement, they said, “The matters have been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties. We cannot comment further due to confidentiality obligations.”

