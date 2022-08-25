Two women settle cases with Mario Batali

(CNN) Chef Mario Batali has settled two lawsuits with women who accused him of touching him inappropriately in separate incidents in 2016 and 2017.

Alexandra Brown sued Batali in 2019 for kissing her at a Boston-area restaurant in 2016, touching her groin and reaching up her skirt, and touching her vagina without her consent. A joint court filing on August 12 states that “the parties are expected to file a motion to dismiss the case and a stipulation of dismissal with prejudice.”

In 2018, Natalie Tenne accused Batali of rubbing her breasts, kissing her, and grabbing her buttocks and groin during an incident at a Boston restaurant in 2017.

Batali faces a felony indecent assault and battery charge in connection with Tenne’s allegations, but acquitted in a bench trial earlier this year . An Aug. 9 docket entry related to her case against Sheff said the upcoming status conference was canceled because the case was “settled.”

CNN has reached out to Batali’s lawyers for comment. Batali has consistently denied the allegations against him.

