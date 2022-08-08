New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Two vulnerable House Democrats are indicating their support for the Manchin-Schumer social spending and taxation bill may be uncertain after the Senate bill includes a fuel fee that would penalize fossil fuel companies’ methane emissions.

A fee, called Inflation Reduction Act Methane Emissions ChargeIt’s a thorn in the side for some Democrats, particularly those who represent vulnerable districts with a heavy oil and gas industry presence in Texas, and could ultimately be the deciding factor in whether the bill passes or fails in the House.

The bill, officially known as the Inflation Reduction Act, passed along party lines in the Senate over the weekend, with some House Democrats facing doom if they joined Republicans in voting against it.

Representative of the Texas Democrats. Henry Cuellar, Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, then-Rep. Filemon Vela wrote a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last year, complaining that legislation included in an earlier version of the House’s “Build Back Better” legislation “unfairly targets oil and gas companies” and would hurt their efficiency. The US must be competitive in the global energy market.

It’s unclear whether Gonzalez and Cuellar’s opposition to the fee has subsided after the scaled-back version. the bill The bill passed the Senate along with the fee, and it looks like both are waiting to see how the conversation around it plays out as the week goes on.

“My priority is to ensure that this bill does not raise fuel prices or hinder American fuel jobs at such a critical time,” Gonzalez said. Texas Tribune On the weekend. “These are the people and values ​​I represent and will continue to fight for.”

However, he admits that there are “still things to do”.

In a separate statement to Fox News Digital, Gonzalez expressed optimism about the bill, describing it as “much needed” and saying it has provisions that could help some parts. But he stopped short of saying that he would support it in its current form.

“Democrats continue to deliver for the American people. I look forward to working with my House colleagues as we return to Washington,” he said.

“This bill includes provisions to help our seniors and those on fixed incomes, lower prescription drug costs and limit insulin for those on Medicare. I will fight for South Texans and make sure no one is left behind,” he said. added

Fox News Digital also reached out to Cuellar for comment, but did not hear back by publication time.