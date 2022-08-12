New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Team USA gets another MVP for the World Baseball Classic.

Major League Baseball announced on Twitter that Bryce Harper will suit up for the red, white and blue for the first time in 2023.

Harper won the National League MVP award for the second time last season, having also won in 2015. He led the majors with a .615 slugging percentage and 1.044 OPS and also hit .309 with a .429 on-base percentage.

Harper was on the injured list in June after suffering a broken thumb after being hit by a pitch. Before the injury, he was slashing .318/.385/.599 with 15 homers and 48 RBI in 64 games. Despite the injury, he put up enough numbers to earn his seventh All-Star nod.

The 29-year-old has a career .919 OPS since reaching the big leagues in 2012.

Team USA now has five MVP award winners on its roster. Three-time MVP Mike Trout will commit in July and captain the team. It was also his first time playing in the event.

Other first-timers include JT Realmuto of the Phillies and Trevor Story of the Boston Red Sox.

St. Louis Cardinals Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt will represent the country for the second time since 2017, defending the USA title.

The WBC was originally supposed to be played in 2021, but has been postponed to March 8 next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.