Two-time Masters champion and 12-time PGA Tour winner Bubba Watson is rumored to have joined. The rival Saudi-backed LIV Golf League, According to reports.

Watson, 43, will be announced as LIV Golf’s newest member at this week’s tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ. The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

His first outing was The International at The Oaks Golf Course in Boston in September. 2. Reportedly, he was given a $50 million signing bonus.

Watson announced back in May that he would be out of golf for four to six weeks with a torn meniscus. The PGA Championship A slight improvement from the Masters where he finished T39, where he finished T30.

Watson joins fellow golf legends Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau amid intense backlash over LIV Golf’s close ties to the Saudi Public Investment Fund – the league’s financial backer.

On Wednesday, LIV Golf has announced its 2023 schedule It features 14 tournaments and a total purse of $405 million.

The news release states that LIV Golf League players will compete in “many” International Series events, meaning more than 14 tournaments are expected to be played on the 2023 LIV Golf schedule.