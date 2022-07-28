closer
Two-time Masters champion and 12-time PGA Tour winner Bubba Watson is rumored to have joined. The rival Saudi-backed LIV Golf League, According to reports.

Watson, 43, will be announced as LIV Golf’s newest member at this week’s tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ. The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

Bubba Watson of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

(Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

His first outing was The International at The Oaks Golf Course in Boston in September. 2. Reportedly, he was given a $50 million signing bonus.

Donald Trump tees off at a live golf pro-am event

Watson announced back in May that he would be out of golf for four to six weeks with a torn meniscus. The PGA Championship A slight improvement from the Masters where he finished T39, where he finished T30.

Bubba Watson of the United States reacts to his putt with a ball wave on the first green during the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

(Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Watson joins fellow golf legends Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau amid intense backlash over LIV Golf’s close ties to the Saudi Public Investment Fund – the league’s financial backer.

On Wednesday, LIV Golf has announced its 2023 scheduleIt features 14 tournaments and a total purse of $405 million.

Greg Norman, CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf, talks with former US President Trump on the first tee during the Pro-Am before the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Greg Norman, CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf, talks with former US President Trump on the first tee during the Pro-Am before the LIV Golf Invitational – Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey.
(Charles LaBerge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

The news release states that LIV Golf League players will compete in “many” International Series events, meaning more than 14 tournaments are expected to be played on the 2023 LIV Golf schedule.

