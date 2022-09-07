Two-thirds of independents say they do not want Trump to run for president

Toggle caption Mary Altafer/AP

Former President Donald Trump is strongly hinting that he will run for president in 2024, but a new Poll from NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist He doesn’t want to give voters in the middle another chance.

Sixty-seven percent of independents said they did not want Trump to run for re-election, compared to just 28 percent. In 2020, Trump Independent lost And lost the election. In 2016, Trump did well with this group, but he suffered with them during and after his presidency and never recovered.

“I think we need someone who can bring the country together,” said pollster Mike Helms, 68, of Lincoln, N.C., an independent who voted for Trump in 2020. “I don’t think he or [President] Biden can unite this country.”

Trump has remained the same Not very popular Outside of his base, Trump raised questions about the strength of his 2024 candidacy. People living in big cities and women in the suburbs are the two groups most opposed to Trump, while white evangelical Christians, whites without a college degree, and people in rural areas are the most supportive.

“I definitely don’t want him to run, because he will split the Republican Party and vote for Democrats,” said Greg Cox, 54, of New Haven, Md., another independent who voted for Trump in 2020.

Overall, 61% of survey respondents said they did not want Trump to run for re-election, largely unchanged since Trump lost the 2020 election. A lot has happened since then, and it shows how closed-minded Americans are about Trump.

In fact, when respondents were asked if they wanted Trump to run for re-election, Even if he is booked, the percentage saying no increased marginally to 65%. That is within the margin of error.

Republicans thought they were starting to distance themselves from Trump, but since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago, Florida home for classified material reunited around him.

When it comes to the FBI investigation, a majority (44%) of respondents said they think Trump did something illegal. Another 17% think he did something immoral, but not illegal. About 30% said he did nothing wrong, including 63% of Republicans.

Two-thirds of Republicans said they want Trump to run for re-election, and a whopping 61% of those said they want him to run even if he is indicted.

Trump is using the FBI search as a rallying cry, calling it a “gross abuse of the law.” That’s despite the FBI obtaining a legal search warrant. The Justice Department said it opened the investigation after a referral from the National Archives about the mixing of classified material with other material obtained from Trump.

The FBI said it had evidence that Trump’s team did not return all the documents it requested — and the search showed that. A search list of Trump’s home found dozens of boxes of documents, some marked with the highest, most sensitive classifications.

On Monday, Trump was granted the authority of a “special master” to separate material that constitutes attorney-client privilege and material that could be argued to be “executive privilege” even after Trump is no longer president.

“We’re going to take America back,” Trump said Saturday in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. said at a gathering here, where he criticized the FBI’s search. “And in 2024, most importantly, we’re going to take back our magnificent White House.”

But Trump’s base alone wasn’t enough in 2020 and likely won’t be in 2024 either.

Biden has also struggled with independents, who have largely disapproved of his work so far, so they will be a major question mark and key to the 2024 presidential election, should it be a Biden-Trump rematch.

For example, Helms said that if Trump ran again, he would vote for Trump over Biden, but not happily.

Cox said he wouldn’t vote for Trump again if the next time came, but he emphatically said he wasn’t ready to vote for Biden.

“Maybe I’ll vote Libertarian,” Cox said.

procedure

1,236 adults were surveyed from August 29 to September 1. It has an error of +/- 4.1 percentage points, which means the result may be 4 points higher or lower than shown. There are 1,151 registered voters in the survey with a margin of +/- 4.3 percentage points.